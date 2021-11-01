LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alexey Semeney, the founder of DevTeam.Space, an AI-powered software development platform, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
Alexey Semeney was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Alexey Semeney into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Alexey has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Alexey was accepted to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com.
Finally, Alexey will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
"I'm excited to join Forbes Technology Councils and share my business and software development industry expertise with the tech members and readers of Forbes."
