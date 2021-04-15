Carefree, Arizona, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AlgoFace develops computer vision technology applications that enable identity-free face Augmented Reality (AR) experiences with strict user privacy and data processing standards. Their four Patent Pending AR and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies power solutions for virtual beauty try-on and face detection applications for automotive, building safety, crowd and traffic detection, retail, smart cities, and medical technologies. With 3x the leading facial landmark tracking points and a proprietary compression machine learning model, AlgoFace technology reliably analyzes faces of any skin tone in real-time, on-the-edge, with superior accuracy, delivering real-life, highly immersive AR experiences at lightning speed.
AlgoFace Inc is co-founded by Andrew Bart and Taleb Alashkar. Andrew Bart has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Taleb Alashkar, PhD, has been appointed Chief Technology Officer. All pre-spinoff AlgoFace employees have been retained. Alexandria Bennett, has been promoted to Vice President of Growth. New additions, Scott Dahne and Bonny Morlak have been respectively named Chief Financial Officer and Vice President, Product UX/UI Lead. Amjad Hussain, Algo's CEO has been appointed Chairman of the Board.
"We incubated AlgoFace under Algo Labs knowing that its unbiased facial landmark tracking technology was destined for greatness," said Algo's CEO, Amjad Hussain. "So, it is with great excitement that we are able to spin off AlgoFace as its own entity, enabling the company to expand its resources for growth. Key leaders like Andrew with extensive early and growth stage entrepreneurial experience will expand the companies' reach in incredible new ways."
Aimed at accelerating growth, AlgoFace Inc. is poised to raise additional seed capital. "Computer Vision, AI, and AR are white hot areas of technology," comments Andrew Bart. "We are fortunate to have extraordinary products that are in the market backed by remarkable people as the driving force behind those products. We are positioned to scale." For additional information, please email ir@algoface.ai for more information.
About Andrew Bart
Andrew has 20 years of experience as an early and growth stage C-Suite executive focused on business development, strategic partnerships, venture building, and scaling technology organizations. Andrew's career highlights include serving on the startup team at iCrossing (exited to Hearst $325MM), bootstrapping a Supply Chain MarTech venture from ideation to exit, operating a 50+ technology venture portfolio spanning six continents, serving as a lead investor and growth executive at ClearVoice (exited to FIVERR $600MM IPO), and serving as growth executive of InterPayments (acquired by InterPrivate). Andrew graduated with honors from Arizona State University.
About Taleb Alashkar, Ph.D
Taleb Alashkar has been developing cutting-edge face AI technology, including facial recognition, emotion detection, driver monitoring systems and virtual makeup for over 10 years. He is revered as a computer vision technology leader with published work in nearly a dozen academic papers and journals, and has spoken at multiple industry conferences. As the principal investigator of four US provisional patents and founder of AlgoFace Inc., Alashkar is an entrepreneurial visionary. He possesses a successful track record of leading diverse engineering teams and streamlining technical workflows, while promoting a positive culture in work environments. From ideation to conceptualization to advanced engineering pipelines, he inspires cross-functional engagement with researchers and engineers. Alashkar holds a Ph.D in computer vision and artificial intelligence from Lille 1 University, France. He performed his research studies at Northeastern University in Boston.
About AlgoFace
AlgoFace builds AR and AI technology that knows what's unique in every person. Through precise tracking of 209 facial landmarks, AlgoFace technology enables a deeper understanding of the human form, to detect and recognize people more accurately, more easily and more clearly. AlgoFace works with leading brands, agencies and OEM partners to power face AI applications in beauty, health, medical technology, building safety and automotive. Headquartered in Carefree, Arizona, they are a diverse team of passionate innovators with deep rooted knowledge in computer vision, augmented reality and applied artificial intelligence applications. For more information, please visit http://www.algoface.ai.
