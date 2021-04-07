NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CB Insights today named Algolux to the fifth annual AI 100 ranking, showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world.
"This is the fifth year CB Insights has recognized the most promising private artificial intelligence companies with the AI 100, and this is one of the most global groups we've ever seen. This year's cohort spans 18 industries, and is working on everything from climate risk to accelerating drug R&D," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "Last year's AI 100 companies had a remarkable run after being named to the list, with more than 50% going on to raise additional financing (totaling $5.2B), including 16 $100 million+ mega-rounds. Many also went on to exit via M&A, SPAC or IPO. As industry after industry adopts AI, we expect this year's class will see similar levels of interest from investors, acquirers and customers."
"Algolux is thrilled to be recognized as one of the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world," said Allan Benchetrit, CEO of Algolux. "Our groundbreaking technologies uniquely address poor computer vision accuracy, a well-known issue in low light and adverse weather conditions. Robustness is becoming a key requirement for our customers' safety-critical applications in industries such as automotive and smart city infrastructure. We look forward to progressing on our path of delivering technologies that allow our customers to get the most dependability from their computer vision systems."
Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the AI 100 from a pool of over 6,000 companies based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.
Algolux is an award-winning AI software company delivering the industry's most robust and scalable perception for all conditions, addressing both existing cameras and new designs through cloud-based tools and embedded software. The company was founded on groundbreaking research at the intersection of deep learning, computer vision, and computational imaging. Algolux's computer vision and image optimization solutions address the mission-critical issue of safety for automotive ADAS, autonomous vehicles, fleets, as well as smart cities.
Quick facts on the 2021 AI 100:
- Equity funding and deals: Since 2010, the AI 100 2021 cohort has raised over $11.7B in equity funding across 370+ deals from more than 700 investors.
- 12 unicorns: Companies with $1B+ valuations on the list span applications as varied as data annotation, cybersecurity, sales & CRM platforms, and enterprise search.
- Geographic distribution: 64% of the selected companies are headquartered in the US. Eight of the winners are based in the UK, followed by six each in China and Israel, and five in Canada. Other countries represented in this year's list include Japan, Denmark, Czech Republic, France, Poland, Germany, and South Korea.
About CB Insights
CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit http://www.cbinsights.com.
