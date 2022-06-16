NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The algorithmic trading market size is expected to grow by USD 3.79 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 5.98% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the algorithmic trading market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. Continuous trade monitoring and surveillance in the trading market, presence of retail and institutional traders, increasing focus on technology development, growing focus on AI and machine learning tools, and presence of prominent vendors are the major factors that will facilitate the algorithmic trading market growth in North America over the forecast period.
The algorithmic trading market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- AlgoTrader AG - The company offers AlgoTrader showing the AlgoTrader live trading front end as well as three example strategies trading Forex, Equities, and Futures.
- Argo SE - The company offers Argo Reliable Multicast which is designed to satisfy the high throughput, low latency, scalability, and adaptability demands of modern market data distribution and real-time risk management systems.
- Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC - The company offers investment advisory, portfolio, and risk management services.
- InfoReach Inc. - The company offers InfoReach Strategy Server which is a powerful algorithmic engine that gives traders the ability to deploy strategies for equities, futures, options, and FX trading without having to invest the time and resources in building and maintaining their own technology infrastructure.
- Optiver VOF - The company offers Delta1 that combines a systematic approach with sophisticated pricing models, iterating often to ensure consistent, robust trading performance.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Algorithmic Trading Market Analysis Report by Component (solutions and services) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/algorithmic-trading-market-industry-analysis
Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Algorithmic Trading Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -
- What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
- What is the current trend taking place in the market space?|
- Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?
- What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?
- Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
The competitive scenario provided in the Algorithmic Trading Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Algorithmic Trading Market Forecast Report -Buy Now!
The algorithmic trading market is driven by the high demand for market surveillance. In addition, technological advancements are anticipated to boost the growth of the Algorithmic Trading Market. However, the factors such as wider bid-ask spread in APAC may impede the market growth.
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Solutions - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Services - size and forecast 2020-2025
Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
Algorithmic Trading Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 3.79 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.07
Performing market contribution
North America at 34%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AlgoTrader AG, Argo SE, Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC, InfoReach Inc., Optiver VOF, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Thomson Reuters Corp., Tower Research Capital LLC, uTrade, and VIRTU Financial Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data, that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Application software market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Component
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Component - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Component
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Component
- 5.3 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Component
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Component
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 AlgoTrader AG
- Exhibit 43: AlgoTrader AG - Overview
- Exhibit 44: AlgoTrader AG - Product and service
- Exhibit 45: AlgoTrader AG - Key offerings
- 10.4 Argo SE
- Exhibit 46: Argo SE - Overview
- Exhibit 47: Argo SE - Product and service
- Exhibit 48: Argo SE - Key offerings
- 10.5 Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC
- Exhibit 49: Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 50: Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 51: Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC - Key offerings
- 10.6 InfoReach Inc.
- Exhibit 52: InfoReach Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: InfoReach Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 54: InfoReach Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Optiver VOF
- Exhibit 55: Optiver VOF - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Optiver VOF - Product and service
- Exhibit 57: Optiver VOF - Key offerings
- 10.8 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- Exhibit 58: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.– Key news
- Exhibit 61: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Thomson Reuters Corp.
- Exhibit 63: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: Thomson Reuters Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 66: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Tower Research Capital LLC
- Exhibit 68: Tower Research Capital LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Tower Research Capital LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 70: Tower Research Capital LLC - Key offerings
- 10.11 uTrade
- Exhibit 71: uTrade - Overview
- Exhibit 72: uTrade - Product and service
- Exhibit 73: uTrade - Key offerings
- 10.12 VIRTU Financial Inc.
- Exhibit 74: VIRTU Financial Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: VIRTU Financial Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: VIRTU Financial Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: VIRTU Financial Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 78: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 79: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 80: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 81: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 82: List of abbreviations
