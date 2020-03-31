LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aliant is offering a free 60-minute webinar on Thursday, April 2, 2020 from 9:00 AM-10:30 AM PST. This webinar will provide one-hour of California CLE credit. The program will feature a panel of leading attorneys in employment, corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and asset protection. They will share their insight on the legal implications of COVID-19, and how businesses can minimize the financial damage. Some of the specific issues that will be addressed include:

  • Impact on industries most affected by COVID-19
  • Best practices for businesses to follow in relation to employees, customers and the community
  • Personal guarantees on leases and loans
  • Enforceability of force majeure clauses
  • Economic relief available at state and federal levels
  • Current employment law issues
  • Real estate market projections

About Aliant®
Aliant® is a cross-border transactional and litigation firm that delivers global capabilities with a strong local presence. Aliant attorney's work together to deliver the best possible service, and this collaborative environment ensures our clients have ready access to expert advocacy in every country in which we have a presence. Our attorneys have the experience and connections necessary to be powerful advocates, litigators, and negotiators within our fields of expertise. From Europe, to Asia, to the Americas, and the Middle East, Aliant consistently provides a quality of service that is second to none. To learn more, visit www.aliantlaw.com

Contact:
Alysia Camp
Marketing Director
213-281-0069
236918@email4pr.com

