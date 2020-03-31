LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aliant is offering a free 60-minute webinar on Thursday, April 2, 2020 from 9:00 AM-10:30 AM PST. This webinar will provide one-hour of California CLE credit. The program will feature a panel of leading attorneys in employment, corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and asset protection. They will share their insight on the legal implications of COVID-19, and how businesses can minimize the financial damage. Some of the specific issues that will be addressed include:
- Impact on industries most affected by COVID-19
- Best practices for businesses to follow in relation to employees, customers and the community
- Personal guarantees on leases and loans
- Enforceability of force majeure clauses
- Economic relief available at state and federal levels
- Current employment law issues
- Real estate market projections
