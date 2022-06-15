The newly branded orthopedic provider will leverage the PatientIQ platform to facilitate continuous quality improvement
WASHINGTON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aligned Orthopedic Partners (Aligned Ortho), a leading multi-subspecialty orthopedic practice in the greater Washington, D.C. area, has entered into a strategic partnership with PatientIQ, a best-in-class technology company that collects, measures, and analyzes patient outcomes data to improve clinical and operational performance. The partnership will enable Aligned Ortho to derive actionable insights from its patient outcomes data at scale to ensure top-tier care across its locations.
Aligned Ortho is composed of the orthopedic provider organizations known as OrthoBethesda, Shady Grove Orthopedics, and Washington Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine. As Aligned Ortho continues to expand, with more than 35 physicians across eight locations, the PatientIQ platform will enable the practice to fully automate the collection and analysis of patient outcomes.
The cloud-based PatientIQ platform collects patient outcomes at scale – before, during, and after clinical intervention – and leverages a proprietary analytics engine to transform the data into actionable intelligence. With PatientIQ, Aligned Ortho will be able to benchmark and predict patient outcomes to optimize care and measure quality to identify areas of opportunity across facilities.
"To be the best, you have to be able to identify where you excel and where you can improve," said Emil Engels, MD, Chief Executive Officer, Aligned Ortho. "With PatientIQ, we will be able to obtain a consistent, tangible view of the quality of our clinical services and, even more importantly, we'll be able to leverage that information to provide the region's highest quality orthopedic care."
"Most provider organizations claim to provide top-tier clinical care, but very few can prove it," said Matthew Gitelis, CEO, PatientIQ. "With our platform, Aligned Ortho is uniquely empowered to measure outcomes, benchmark performance, and showcase the exceptional care it provides to patients across Washington, DC."
Aligned Ortho will join the healthcare technology company's rapidly growing customer portfolio. PatientIQ supports more than 200 healthcare organizations nationwide, including more than 6000 multi-specialty providers. Recently closing its series B funding round with a $20 million investment, PatientIQ is on a trajectory to analyze tens of millions of patient outcomes by the end of 2022 to help customers optimize clinical and operational performance.
About Aligned Orthopedic Partners
Aligned Orthopedic Partners is a leading provider of comprehensive musculoskeletal care to patients in the greater Washington, D.C. market. Aligned Ortho has over 100 providers including 35 board-certified orthopedic surgeons with specializations across the spectrum of musculoskeletal care from eight clinic locations as well as affiliated surgery and ortho-specific urgent care centers. For more information, visit http://www.alignedortho.com.
About PatientIQ
PatientIQ is the healthcare technology partner for deriving actionable insights from patient outcomes data. The PatientIQ platform is a cloud-based solution that empowers hospitals, health systems, private practices, and industry partners to systemically collect, measure and analyze patient-reported outcomes data to improve clinical and operational performance. With the single, EHR-integrated platform, leveraging a proprietary analytics engine, healthcare organizations are empowered to continuously capture patient progress and derive intelligent insights that enable better care - without increased administrative burden. In addition to outcomes analysis, the platform facilitates collaboration, bringing together data-driven clinicians from across the country to accelerate research, participate in registries, and push medicine forward. PatientIQ has demonstrated years of experience and a superior ability to transform patient outcomes into actionable intelligence. For more, visit http://www.patientiq.io.
