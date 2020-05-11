WASHINGTON, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology is proud to announce that Katie Selbe, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Alion's Cyber Network Solutions Group (CNS), has been named a Top 25 Cybersecurity Executive to Watch in 2020 by WashingtonExec.
WashingtonExec's Top 25 Cyber Execs to Watch in 2020 list highlights executives in both the government and the private sector who consistently stay one step ahead of adversaries, equipped with the technical know-how to safeguard systems and information.
"It is an honor to be recognized by WashingtonExec and its community of respected leaders," said Alion Senior Vice President Katie Selbe. "The importance of cyber to our nation and the world has dominated the industry and protecting our defense, intelligence and nation's assets is critical. I am proud to be able to lead a tremendous group of individuals that excel at doing this every day."
As the leader of Alion's Cyber Network Solutions Group, Katie oversees a team that manages the largest, integrated, and secure training environment across the DoD. CNS developed a revolutionary massive scale data fusion platform able to process petabytes of data at phenomenal speed. Her teams engineer solutions and break barriers partnering with industry and military innovators to present leading edge solutions that can fuel and contribute to the military/business ecosystem. Her team's innovation is a winner of the AFWERX Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) Challenge with Big Data Platform (BDP) solution, a DoD accredited DevSecOps platform currently being used for cyberspace operations in commercial clouds on all classification environments.
