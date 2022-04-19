Flowatcher365™ empowers critical business Flows by providing notifications, monitoring, tracking and analysis.
HOUSTON, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Alitek announces the launch of Flowatcher365™, the ultimate Flow Management solution for Microsoft Power Automate. Available as a subscription service, Flowatcher365™ provides monitoring and management of Power Automate Flows without existing Flow modification. This solution delivers unlimited historical analysis for executed Flows extending beyond the current 28-day Microsoft limit.
Power Automate users are now able to support critical business processes, proactively monitor and manage Flows, and respond to failed Flows immediately. Flowatcher365™ monitors all Flows and provides hourly notifications of Flow failure to authorized responders supporting mission critical business processes. Flowatcher365™ delivers Flow analytics in a user dashboard, reenables suspended Flows, and simplifies troubleshooting with common Flow error tracking.
"Many of our clients are embracing the Microsoft Power Automate platform for critical business processes. The adoption of the Power Automate platform is like the early days of SharePoint where end users solved critical business problems with little-to-no IT governance and support." said Tod Knight, Alitek CTO. "Flowatcher365™ empowers critical business Flows by providing notifications, monitoring, tracking and analysis."
Learn more about Flowatcher365™ at flowatcher365.com
About Alitek
Alitek is a leader in information based digital transformations. We help organizations improve business outcomes, increase efficiency, and reduce risk, through better management of information and process automation. Our experienced team works with you to build a unique, strategic plan based on your specific needs. For more information, visit alitek.com.
