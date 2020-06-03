MONTREAL, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020, ended March 31, 2020, on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Alithya will host a conference call followed by a question and answer period for the financial community at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time).

Financial statements, MD&A, presentation and 2020 annual review will be posted on Alithya's website at https://www.alithya.com/en/investors.

Conference call

Date:

Friday, June 19, 2020

Time:

9:00 a.m. (Eastern time)

Call-in number: 

  • 1-877-223-4471 for all North American calls
  • 647-788-4922 for all participants outside North America

Live webcast:

http://www.gowebcasting.com/10648


 

Playback

Call-in number:

1-800-585-8367

Access code:

8929159

Availability:

June 19 at noon until 11:59 p.m. on June 27, 2020

About Alithya Group

Alithya is a leader in digital strategy and transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, Alithya employs more than 2,000 professionals in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Alithya's integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategy, application services, enterprise solutions, and data and analytics. Alithya deploys leading-edge solutions, services, and skills to develop tools designed to meet the unique needs of its customers in a variety of sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare and government. With corporate responsibility at the heart of management's approach, Alithya promotes good governance, workplace diversity and development, environmentally-friendly practices, and social engagement within the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.alithya.com.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.