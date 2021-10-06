CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- All Campus, which partners with leading, traditional higher education institutions to grow online enrollment and maximize market share, today announced the appointment of five visionary pioneers in higher education and online learning to join its new advisory council: Stephen Burnett, Sandra Chrystal, Jim Ellis, Jeffrey Goldberg and Andrew Safyer.
With the goal of furthering All Campus' mission of driving down the cost of education, the company will leverage each council member's expertise to help both current and prospective university partners. The council will advise on curriculum and program design, as well as All Campus' own strategic growth and advancement.
"Our advisory council is a curated group of renowned experts who are true visionaries in virtual learning. Each recognizes the impact that online programs can have on increasing diversity and accessibility and driving down the cost of higher education," said Joe Diamond, CEO of All Campus. "They have dedicated their careers to making a difference through education, and we're thrilled that they have selected All Campus as a vehicle to continue effecting change in higher education. Their vision, vast knowledge and experience will add immense value to our current and prospective university partners and thousands of students."
Each member of All Campus' advisory council was chosen because they were pioneers in online education, leading the adoption of online programs at their respective institutions much earlier than others in their fields. All advisors are prominent figures in their industries and are advocates for the OPM model within higher education.
Members of All Campus's advisory council named today include:
- Stephen Burnett, former tenured professor and director of the law library at George Mason University School of Law: With more than four decades of online legal education and technology expertise, Burnett will lead All Campus' expansion into the growing field of law program partnerships and online legal education offerings. From his early role as a tenured professor and director of the law library at George Mason University School of Law to his advisory position at All Campus, Burnett has an impressive track record of building successful online Master of Jurisprudence (MJ), hybrid Juris Doctor (JD),and Master of Laws (LLM) programs from the ground up in partnership with some of the country's most well-regarded law schools.
- Sandra Chrystal, former vice dean for Online Learning Programs and Centers of Research Excellence at the University of Southern California: As one of the pioneers of online business education, Chrystal is recognized for innovative teaching and learning, teaching with technology, and online course design. She currently serves as professor emeritus at the University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business, and has held several leadership and deanship positions with USC, including vice dean for Online Learning Programs and Centers of Research Excellence and director at the Center for Management Communication. Chrystal has also provided counsel to several academic resource groups, including the Provost's diversity council and community-based learning committees. Before her tenure at USC, Chrystal developed one of the first online hybrid writing classes at the University of Notre Dame, where she also created a digitally annotated text for a sophomore seminar.
- Jim Ellis, former dean of the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California: With a background as an award-winning and successful entrepreneur, Ellis is a well-rounded leader in higher education who kept one foot in the business world throughout his academic career. At the University of Southern California, he served as dean of the Marshall School of Business, among other administrative roles. Ellis also served as a tenured professor in the university's marketing department, where he was named Professor of the Year and rated one of the top five professors at USC by its very own students.
- Jeffrey Goldberg, emeritus dean and emeritus professor at the University of Arizona's College of Engineering: A leader in higher education and a respected engineering educator and administrator, Goldberg helped transform the brands of engineering colleges and pioneered online education in the field of engineering. He serves as emeritus dean and emeritus professor of systems and industrial engineering for the University of Arizona's College of Engineering. Goldberg co-led some of the earliest online learning initiatives at the College of Engineering and is also responsible for developing high school-to-college engineering programming that now serves as a national model.
- Andrew Safyer, academic dean at the Institute for Clinical Social Work: Safyer oversees psychodynamic graduate studies in his current role as an academic dean at the Institute for Clinical Social Work. He has over 30 years of experience in higher education, including leadership positions at Boston University and Adelphi University. Safyer has dedicated his career to helping universities positively contribute programmatically – both on campus and within their larger communities – and has helped forge unique partnerships between universities and non-profit organizations working on a range of social justice issues.
"We are immensely grateful to bring each one of these experts' vision and innovation to our table," said Diamond. "Together, they will add value to our current and prospective university partners, our students, and All Campus' business."
