WATERLOO, Ontario, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The easy-to-use multimeter recently released by Canadian Siborg Systems Inc., the LCR-Reader-MPA has been announced as one of the 3 winners in their category for Plant Engineering's Product of the Year. The MPA device was chosen by subscribers and was announced as a winner on February 10th, 2021.
Plant Engineering is an online and offline magazine and source of products and news for production and maintenance. MPA was earlier announced as one of the finalists of the Maintenance Tools and Equipment category including Des-Case Corp., Exair, and two nominations from Fluke Corp. The official first, second and third place winners will be announced in April on Plant Engineering's website.
The LCR-Reader-MPA device offers an do-it-all experience for testing and troubleshooting PCBs and SMT; with no set-up required, MPA is able to determine the type of component and best test parameters to use before displaying the highly accurate results on the built in display. The device boasts a 0.1% basic accuracy and wide range of features including 100 kHz test frequency, LCR/ESR/LED/Diode testing, oscilloscope mode, AC/DC Voltage/Current meter, and more. The ability to identify and test components with just a touch is useful for time-sensitive tasks and production lines.
Siborg has recently released a model that includes Bluetooth connection for remote measurements in real-time. Users are able to set the desired values of components and automatically compare the measured values to the desired values. The LCR-MPA-BT Data Logger program for Windows will record the measurement values and automatically mark results as Pass/Fail or Green/Red depending on the outcome. The automatic assessment ability is remarkable for testing a varied amount of unknown components. All measurement results are exportable to spreadsheet, which is favourable for quality control.
Features on LCR-Reader-MPA
- Automatic and manual LCR/ESR measurements
- 0.1% basic accuracy
- LED/Diode testing
- Automatic and manual test frequencies: 100, 120 Hz, 1, 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 75 and 100 kHz
- LED/Diode measurements
- AC/DC Voltage/Current True Vrms measurements
- Oscilloscope mode
- Super Large Capacitance Test up to 1 F
- Signal Generator
- Three test signal levels 0.1, 0.5 and 1 Vrms
- 1.3 oz. weight
Plant Engineering will announce LCR-Reader-MPA's placement on April 26th, 2021.
Siborg offers a wide range of test equipment and accessories in their online LCR-Reader Store, through Amazon sales channels in North America and Europe; and worldwide distributors including primary partners:
AI-ROX Polytronics (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd
Tongtai Times Square, Fuhai Street, Baoan District
Shenzhen, 518100 China
And
Advance Tech Services (P) Ltd.
709-710, DT-ITL Towers, B-8, Netaji Subhash Place
Pitampura, New Delhi, 110034 India
Phone:+91-11-47002024
Fax:+91-11-47002029
Since the early 2000's, when they initiated Smart Tweezers LCR-meter project, Siborg has been offering testing equipment for SMT to the world's electronic industry. Later they created LCR-Reader brand and began offering the budget-friendly LCR-Reader devices in 2013. The devices use a lightweight multimeter with tweezers as probes and offer automatic testing with no set-up. With just a touch, the type of component and best test parameters are automatically set for high accuracy measurements. The budget LCR-Reader device offers a 0.5% basic accuracy with a price tag under $200, but it only allows users to measure LCR and ESR.
Since the launch of LCR-Reader, Siborg has expanded its product line to include the Colibri, LCR-Reader-MP, LCR-Reader-MPA and LCR-Reader-MPA BT devices with Bluetooth connectivity. Just months ago, Siborg have announced a new unique model: LCR-Reader-R2, the only LCR-Tweezer-meter offering 300 kHz test frequency. The higher test frequency will allow better testing of small inductances and capacitances. This model will be available for sale in May 2021.
