SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All of Us, the world's first fully transparent online broker, today announced its trading platform is officially live via the All of Us website or app on iOS and Android. The mobile- and web-based trading platform delivers unprecedented transparency that empowers investors to achieve the kind of returns financial institutions have traditionally kept for themselves. All of Us initially announced its waitlist in September 2019 and the company has been onboarding traders since April 2020. All of Us has raised $3.5 million USD in early seed money from founders, institutional and angel investors.
"The biggest misnomer from traditional online trading platforms is 'free trading,'" said Alan Grujic, founder and CEO of All of Us Financial. "Trading is never free. While the individual investor may not be asked to pay fees, the broker is still making money off each and every trade, without being fully transparent to their customers about how much they are making or where that money is coming from. This is the impetus behind All of Us and why we've focused so heavily on creating a business model that allows us to be transparent with each and every investor. At All of Us, we not only share with you how we make money, we share those profits with you."
Why now?
The current market is ripe for mobile financial services, with the latest figures showing a 55% growth in mobile usage from the end of 2019 through the third week of April 2020 (App Annie). Volatility stemming from the COVID-19 global pandemic has brought in a wave of new investors and caused existing investors to reassess their broker needs at unprecedented rates. Traditional online brokers suffer from opaque trading terms and costly outages, and investors who want to realize opportunities available in this current economic environment need a transparent, fair, robust platform that they can trust.
How does it work?
All of Us uses a never-before-seen model to make it clear just how much money an individual's trades are making for them, and always shares a percentage. The platform also allows investors to connect with one another to refine their portfolio strategy. Furthermore, the platform offers novel social features, which enable investors to create communities to refine portfolio strategies, share trading ideas and gain market knowledge together.
- "Free trading" is made possible because brokers get paid when they send trades to be executed. All of Us shares that payment for order flow with the investor, which takes the industry a step forward from the standard zero commission-trading currently available. Because All of Us shares with its members, it removes conflicts of interest.
- Every All of Us member is enrolled in securities lending, providing an additional source of income depending on which stocks are held in the portfolio. As the All of Us platform grows, so will the revenue sharing potential from other innovative community products.
- All of Us is also the only trading platform to use a social component to its advantage. By ranking investors according to various performance criteria, All of Us introduces a level of gamification that is an additional motivation for investors while providing valuable data to share with community members.
"Most consumers today have new, often values-based, expectations for the brands they choose to work with, and that will increasingly apply to the world of investments. But the existing providers remain too opaque and shadowy about how they make money and add value to customers' lives," said Ashby Monk, Executive Director of Stanford's Global Projects Center and All of Us advisor. "It seems obvious to say this, but the free platforms aren't free. Do their users understand how they make money? The world needs a 100% transparent investment platform that communicates clearly with users about how they make money and add value. This makes the All of Us proposition so relevant for the issues facing investors now."
To start trading on the All of Us platform, users can follow these steps:
- Register for a new account at allofusfinancial.com or download the mobile apps directly from the site
- Complete the registration process and wait for verification
- Transfer funds from an existing portfolio or bank account
- Start trading
About All of Us
All of Us Financial, via its wholly-owned broker-dealer subsidiary All of Us Securities (member FINRA/SIPC), is the world's first online broker designed to help people get more for their money. Founded in 2018 by a group of individuals with deep roots in technology, financial markets, public and private investing and institutional finance, All of Us is dedicated to ensuring every investor is empowered to achieve the kind of returns financial institutions have traditionally kept for themselves. All of Us harnesses the power of social engagement, coupled with sophisticated machine learning, to deliver greater transparency, insight and opportunity for investors looking to grow their individual portfolios. All of Us is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Sign up at www.allofusfinancial.com or follow us @AoU_Financial or on LinkedIn.