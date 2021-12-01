PLYMOUTH, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whether you consider them to be trailblazers, next-gen innovators or a little bit of both, some of today's woman-owned sign and graphics companies are making their mark with a few time-tested tools: strategy, ingenuity and hard work.
When you toss in a forward-thinking mindset and customer-centric approach to doing business, you start to get a picture of a model for success that can be inspirational to women who may not have considered a career in a traditionally male-dominated industry.
Gina Kazmerski opened her Image360 franchise in Woodbury, Minn., in 2013. Going into a new market as a start-up presented her with opportunities and challenges. Knowing she could rely on proven processes and support services from her franchisor, Alliance Franchise Brands LLC, Kazmerski was undaunted by the significant task of building a customer base from the ground up.
"I was coming back to a professional role after 10 years at home with our children," she explained. "The Image360 concept was a perfect blend of creative and marketing for which I had gone to school and the operational expertise that I had developed in previous corporate roles."
Kazmerski was recently recognized by Big Picture Magazine and featured among its 2021 Women in Wide Format. She was one of six acknowledged for their leadership, forward thinking, experience, community involvement and mentorship.
"Business ownership comes with a lot of responsibility, with everything on the line every day," Kazmerski said. "It has been so rewarding to lead the evolution of this company and invest in the local business community. It's a win-win when we can support other businesses to reach their goals."
An Eye Toward Growth
Seventeen years in graphic arts and signage has made Sue Meister both well-seasoned and eyeing the future for her Image360 in Lauderhill, Fla. "When I look at the bigger picture of industry trends and opportunities, it's energizing to collaborate with my fellow franchise members and the franchise organization to navigate through recent disruptions and explore new markets, products and services."
Meister said she measures her professional satisfaction by reaching sales goals, seeing Image360's contributions around her community and hearing from satisfied customers who are generous with positive feedback.
By tapping into her wealth of knowledge and experience, Meister stepped into a leadership role among like-minded professionals. She is a past president of the South Florida chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners.
"There is so much potential for newcomers in our industry," Meister said. "As a veteran business owner, I'd love to see more women embrace the opportunities to lead a team and be equal parts marketer, sales pro, manufacturer, market analyst and more. It's a dynamic business and no two days are alike. That's what keeps it so interesting and rewarding."
