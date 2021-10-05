WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.'s (B&C®) All Things Chemical® podcast is celebrating three years of great conversations by offering listeners a chance to win audio-technica headphones, a wireless charging pad from Anker, books authored by us, and regulatory training courses. Help us celebrate this milestone by sending your dream guest or topic choices to podcast@lawbc.com, with the subject line "All Things Chemical," and we may use them for future episodes! Submit your suggestions by October 31, 2021 -- all e-mails received will be entered into the prize drawing (details below).
In the 66 episodes since All Things Chemical launched in October 2018 with "Animal Testing and New TSCA," host Lynn L. Bergeson, Managing Partner, B&C, has invited listeners into her conversations with 36 guests, including Alexandra Dunn, Jeffery Morris, The Honorable John Shimkus, Bjorn Hansen, Lynn R. Goldman, and Daniel Rosenberg. Topics covered include the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA); the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA); the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) regulation; the Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labeling of Chemicals (GHS); pesticide issues; nanotechnology; plastics; political developments; regulatory reactions to COVID-19; and more. All episodes are available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and B&C's website.
Some of the most listened-to episodes include:
- RCRA Rundown: Hazardous Waste and Sustainable Removal
- Inside OCSPP with EPA Assistant Administrator Alexandra Dapolito Dunn
- New PFAS: Is anything NOT reportable? — A Conversation with Richard E. Engler, Ph.D.
- Food Security and World Hunger with Katherine Meighan, International Fund for Agricultural Development
- Let's talk about Europe — A Conversation with Bjorn Hansen, Executive Director of ECHA
- Product Stewardship and Circular Economy — A Conversation with Kate Sellers
All Things Chemical's Three Thrilling Years Giveaway Items:
audio-technica ATH-ANC900BT QuietPoint® Wireless Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones (one winner)
Anker PowerWave 10 Dual Wireless Charging Pad (one winner)
B&C books or online training courses (four winners) – your choice from these resources:
- New TSCA: A Guide to the Lautenberg Chemical Safety Act and Its Implementation, Edited by Lynn L. Bergeson and Charles M. Auer
- Global Chemical Control Handbook: A Guide to Chemical Management Programs, Edited by Lynn L. Bergeson
- TSCA Tutor — 1 module from the 100 series
To enter, e-mail podcast@lawbc.com with your suggestions for episode topics or guests. You may submit multiple entries, but only the first entry will be entered into the Sweepstakes.
