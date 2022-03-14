CHANTILY, Va., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --All Traffic Solutions and ParkingLogix will present a live webinar, "Improve Traffic Flow & Communications at Campus Events," on Wednesday, March 16 at 2 p.m. EST.
For two years, colleges and universities have faced challenges such as shutdowns and hosting events virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations trend downward nationwide, many colleges and universities have been relaxing their COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions and preparing for upcoming large-scale in-person events like graduation ceremonies and sporting events.
Large campus events pose many challenges like managing high volumes of traffic, keeping pedestrians safe in busy areas, and sharing information such as directions, road closures, and ticket information with a large number of people.
All Traffic Solutions currently provides traffic safety and messaging solutions to over 150 colleges and universities, and ParkingLogix provides parking guidance and count solutions to more than 250 colleges and universities. The two brands are collaborating on this webinar to introduce comprehensive traffic and parking solutions for challenges that colleges and universities face when hosting events.
These solutions include technologies like web-enabled variable message signs, vehicle counting and occupancy sensors, portable radar speed signs, web-based device and data management tools, and more.
During the 30-minute webinar, attendees can expect to learn how to:
- Prevent traffic backups and streamline traffic flow
- Improve communication to minimize confusion
- Keep pedestrians and cyclists safe on campus
- Get accurate counts of vehicles around campus
- Automatically push accurate and current parking availability
- Collect, view, and manage traffic and parking data
To register to attend the live webinar and view more information, visit https://flow.alltrafficsolutions.com/webinar-campus-events.
About All Traffic Solutions: All Traffic Solutions is a leading provider of portable radar speed displays, variable message signs, and web-based solutions that help calm traffic, collect data and improve safety while maximizing budget and resources.
About ParkingLogix: ParkingLogix provides simple and effective counting solutions that help parking lots fill empty spots and makes parking simpler & faster for drivers.
Media Contact
Kate Molchany, All Traffic Solutions, (571) 549-3765, kmolchany@alltrafficsolutions.com
SOURCE All Traffic Solutions