HERNDON, Va., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- All Traffic Solutions selected Camden County Sheriff's Department and Brooklyn Police Department to receive SpeedAlert 18 and Shield 12 radar feedback signs, respectively, through the company's ATS Gives Back initiative.
Over the years, All Traffic Solutions found that police departments in smaller communities have a need for All Traffic Solutions signs but lack the necessary funds and do not qualify for grants. The ATS Gives Back goal is to bridge this gap. Each month the All Traffic Solutions team selects two police departments to receive radar feedback signs free of charge. ATS Gives Back recipients also receive a subscription to TraffiCloud®, All Traffic Solutions' patented traffic device and data management system.
Camden County, North Carolina is home to 10,867 residents and spans approximately 310 square miles. The Camden County Sheriff's Office, comprised of 18 sworn deputies, is the only full-time law enforcement agency in the County. Therefore, they are responsible for enforcing speed limits along over 200 state-maintained roadways and three major highways that pass through the county.
"The most frequent and consistent complaint we receive from our citizens relates to excessive speed by motorists. The SpeedAlert 18 will be a force multiplier for law enforcement by providing active visual feedback to motorists. It will enable our agency to collect traffic data that will be paramount in targeted enforcement measures." said Camden County Sheriff's Office Resource Specialist, Brandon Blount.
The Village of Brooklyn, Wisconsin has a population of 1,255 residents, and the Brooklyn Police Department has identified a major speeding problem in their community. In one particular 25 mph zone, vehicles have been recorded traveling as fast as 83 mph.
"[The Shield 12 will] make a tremendous difference in curtailing the speed in [multiple] locations." said Chief Wade Engelhart of Brooklyn Police Department.
You can nominate a department and learn more about the ATS Gives Back criteria by visiting the All Traffic Solutions website.
