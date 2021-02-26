HERNDON, Va., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- All Traffic Solutions selected Wolcottville Police Department and Kirtland Police Department to receive Shield 12 and SpeedAlert 18 radar feedback signs, respectively, through the company's ATS Gives Back initiative.
Over the years, All Traffic Solutions found that police departments in smaller communities have a need for All Traffic Solutions signs but lack the necessary funds and do not qualify for grants. The ATS Gives Back goal is to bridge this gap. Each month the All Traffic Solutions team selects two police departments to receive radar feedback signs free of charge. ATS Gives Back recipients also receive a subscription to TraffiCloud®, All Traffic Solutions' patented traffic device and data management system.
Wolcottville is a small town in Indiana with a major state road running straight through it. With a force of seven sworn officers, it can be challenging for Wolcottville Police Department to enforce speed limits along this high-volume road. There are many areas along this road with a lot of pedestrian traffic, including gas stations, shops, an apartment complex, and an elementary school. A few years ago, a child was struck and killed by a vehicle in one of these high-traffic areas.
"I think the [Shield] sign has already made an impact. Very easy setup, as far as putting the sign up… Working with our area rep to get it all set up on TraffiCloud was made simple. I hope this makes the community safer for all." said Wolcottville Town Marshal Nathan Sprunger.
The City of Kirtland is a small commuter town in Ohio with a population of around 7,000 people. Although Kirtland's population is small, it spans about 15 square miles and is home to many metro parks, a local school district, a community college, and Kirtland Mormon Temple, which is a National Historic Landmark. Speeding is a concern on the major state route that runs through Kirtland and on a curvy downhill road with potentially dangerous blind spots. Kirtland Police Department, a force of 12 full-time sworn officers, plans to use its SpeedAlert sign as a force-multiplier to help prevent speed-related crashes in the community.
"This mobile sign will be perfect as we can move it from school zones to high-traffic areas and other areas during special events to keep motorists and pedestrians safer within the city. This will provide a gentle reminder to motorists in areas where officers cannot always be present to monitor speeds." said the City of Kirtland Police Chief Lance Nosse.
You can nominate a department and learn more about the ATS Gives Back criteria by visiting the All Traffic Solutions website.
About All Traffic Solutions
All Traffic Solutions (ATS) is a leader in traffic safety and data analytics for Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) and smart parking applications. We help law enforcement, municipal agencies, and commercial organizations use data and cloud-supported devices such as web-enabled radar speed displays, conditional messaging technology, and lidar technology to calm traffic, optimize parking availability, share notifications, and improve traffic safety— while maximizing resources and budget. For more information, visit http://www.alltrafficsolutions.com.
Media Contact
Kate Molchany, All Traffic Solutions, (571) 549-3765, kmolchany@alltrafficsolutions.com
SOURCE All Traffic Solutions