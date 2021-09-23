HERNDON, Va., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- All Traffic Solutions awarded SpeedAlert 18 radar message signs to Boerne Police Department in Texas and Selma Police Department in California through the company's ATS Gives Back initiative.
Over the years, All Traffic Solutions found that police departments in smaller communities have a need for All Traffic Solutions signs but lack the necessary funds and do not qualify for grants. The ATS Gives Back goal is to bridge this gap. Each month the All Traffic Solutions team selects two police departments to receive radar feedback signs free of charge. ATS Gives Back recipients also receive a subscription to TraffiCloud®, All Traffic Solutions' patented traffic device and data management system.
Boerne is the county seat of Kendall County, Texas. The city has a population of nearly 16,000 residents and a police department comprised of 41 sworn officers. Boerne has 11 school zones for its eight public schools, and the police department plans to use the SpeedAlert sign to help reduce speeding in those areas when officers can't be there.
Boerne Police Department believes that implementing the sign will help keep citizens safer than ever and hopes to show other communities of similar size how technology can be used to improve safety for residents.
"We look forward to the increased safety our SpeedAlert sign will provide the growing pedestrian traffic in our historic downtown area." said Sergeant Christopher Walk of Boerne Police Department.
Selma is a city in Fresno County, California, with a population of around 25,000 residents. Due to its small size, Selma Police Department does not have a designated traffic control unit. The SpeedAlert 18 will be used as a force multiplier for the department to help calm traffic near schools where there is a high volume of both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
"The Selma Police Department is excited to be the recipient of a Speed Alert 18 traffic sign. The sign will be placed near schools within the City of Selma to help with traffic control… [it] will help those who travel the area to be more aware of their speed," said Sergeant Justin Holt of Selma Police Department.
