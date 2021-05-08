HERNDON, Va., May 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- All Traffic Solutions selected Village of Golf Police Department and Pea Ridge Police Department to receive Shield 12 and Shield 15 radar feedback signs, respectively, through the company's ATS Gives Back initiative.
Over the years, All Traffic Solutions found that police departments in smaller communities have a need for All Traffic Solutions signs but lack the necessary funds and do not qualify for grants. The ATS Gives Back goal is to bridge this gap. Each month the All Traffic Solutions team selects two police departments to receive radar feedback signs free of charge. ATS Gives Back recipients also receive a subscription to TraffiCloud®, All Traffic Solutions' patented traffic device and data management system.
Golf is a village of about 500 residents located in Cook County, Illinois. The Village of Golf Police Department is comprised of 20 sworn officers, most of whom work part-time. The department plans to use their new Shield 12 along with TraffiCloud® to help collect traffic data that they can readily share with their community.
"[The] All Traffic Solutions sign will obtain traffic data as well as be a visual traffic calming influence to the drivers traveling through our community." said Police Chief Dennis J. McEnerney.
Pea Ridge is a community of just over 6,300 residents in Benton County, Arkansas. Due to the construction of new housing developments, Pea Ridge is expecting a population increase of approximately 50 percent. This will significantly increase the community's traffic volume, particularly in school zones. Pea Ridge Police Department, which comprises 15 sworn officers, plans to use their Shield 15 to help maintain school zone safety.
"Our school traffic time is extremely hectic, and speeders in school zones are a serious threat… We have two primary roadways where we [will] use [the] sign to slow down traffic and thereby protect our children." said Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn.
You can nominate a department and learn more about the ATS Gives Back criteria by visiting the All Traffic Solutions website.
