CHANTILLY, Va., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- All Traffic Solutions awarded Shield 12 radar speed signs to the Altamont Police Department in Illinois and Spotswood Police Department in New Jersey through the company's ATS Gives Back initiative.
Over the years, All Traffic Solutions found that police departments in smaller communities have a need for All Traffic Solutions signs but lack the necessary funds and do not qualify for grants. The ATS Gives Back goal is to bridge this gap by donating radar speed signs to communities in need each month. ATS Gives Back recipients also receive a subscription to TraffiCloud®, All Traffic Solutions' patented traffic device and data management system.
Altamont is a small city in Effingham County, Illinois with 2,333 residents that covers a total of 1.5 square miles. The Altamont Police Department, which has five sworn officers, plans to use their Shield 12 sign to help resolve speeding complaints and prioritize enforcement across their city.
"We are pleased to receive our sign from All Traffic Solutions. The sign will be placed at several different locations through town where speeding is a problem. It will also be used for collecting data to see if any extra enforcement is necessary." said Altamont Police Chief Alan Heiens.
Spotswood is a borough located in Middlesex County, New Jersey. The Spotswood Police Department has 25 sworn officers to protect and serve over 8,000 residents across 2.4 square miles. Spotswood is located between three larger municipalities, and recent construction has increased the borough's traffic flow exponentially. They plan to use their Shield 12 to help reduce speed and keep their neighborhoods safe.
"This speed measuring device helps to buttress our patrol forces in an effort to reduce speed and create safer neighborhoods." said Spotswood Police Chief Michael Zarro.
About All Traffic Solutions
All Traffic Solutions (ATS) is a leader in portable, durable products and web-based solutions for traffic management and safety. We help law enforcement agencies and municipalities use data and devices such as web-enabled radar speed displays and variable message signs to calm traffic, resolve complaints, and improve safety outcomes while maximizing resources and budget.
