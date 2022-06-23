The ATS 3 trailer will provide greater flexibility to law enforcement agencies and municipalities when solving traffic calming challenges ahead of summer events and a new school year.
CHANTILLY, Va., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- All Traffic Solutions (ATS), a leading provider of radar speed and variable message signs, is expanding its line of speed and message trailers with the launch of the ATS 3 trailer. This trailer delivers the same quality, durability, and ease of use as the existing ATS 5 trailer, but with a more compact design to better accommodate smaller signs such as the portable Shield radar speed display and the multipurpose SpeedAlert 18 radar sign with message capability.
The new ATS 3 trailer will allow law enforcement and other agencies to deploy a sign without the need for a permanent pole to mount it on, on and without the need to take the sign down to recharge batteries due to its integrated solar power. This allows for a fast response to neighborhood speeding complaints and more flexibility in terms of where the signs can be deployed. The pole attached to the portable trailer rotates 360 degrees so the attached sign can point in any direction.
In comparison to the ATS 5 trailer, the ATS 3's lower profile makes it an ideal solution for resolving neighborhood speeding complaints and increasing traffic safety in areas where the speed limit is 45 mph or lower.
"As localities welcome tourists and host public events this summer and plan for the start of a new school year, we saw this as the right time to launch a tool that will help slow speeding, manage traffic, and share alerts wherever needed." said Carrie Fedders, All Traffic Solutions' Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
To learn more about All Traffic Solutions speed and message trailers and the new addition of the ATS 3, visit the company's trailers webpage.
About All Traffic Solutions
All Traffic Solutions is a leading provider of portable variable message and radar speed signs that are made in the USA. Since the company's inception in 2000, ATS has helped over 6,000 government agencies, higher education institutions, and private sector organizations manage traffic, share information with the public, and improve overall safety. To learn more, visit http://www.alltrafficsolutions.com or follow All Traffic Solutions on Facebook or LinkedIn.
