FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ALLAUR, a creative agency headquartered in Frederick, Maryland, announced today it's rebrand including a new visual identity and service offerings. The rebrand reflects connectedness, the agency's roots, and alludes to the future of the agency.
ALLAUR partners with brands to help them influence culture through creating intentional and impactful digital marketing and event experiences. After 3 years of providing creative and event services nationwide, the ALLAUR rebrand celebrates the foundational stages of the agency.
The use of color and the elegant font in the new logo come from earlier stages of the ALLAUR brand that utilized purples and greens. The new color scheme utilizes a refined palette taking hues from the original palettes. The bold use of cursive in the new logo also becomes the icon coined "The Squiggle," representing connectedness. The Squiggle is the joining of the two "Ls," the connecting point between the co-founders names that create the company name, ALLAUR. The direction of The Squiggle portrays the core value, motion. To ALLAUR, motion is the constant growth and evolution of excellence, propelling the company and brands we work with to new heights.
New service offerings added in the rebrand include new social media packages that are tailored specifically to small-to-medium sized businesses. The packages include content creation in addition to social media strategy and management. Also introduced is a new Event Branding package, ideal for small events.
"As we have developed our own brand into something representative of our team and story, we are thrilled to partner with other businesses to help them shape their brand and champion their
vision," ALLAUR Co-Founder Laurel Fogle said.
"A lot of change has happened all over the world in the past 2 years," said ALLAUR Co-Founder Ali Berger. "As we look to the future, we know that having an online presence is the key to showing up when it matters most. We're excited to focus on creating innovative experiences to keep brands connected with their audience and supporting their growth."
In celebration of the rebrand, ALLAUR is offering 15 minute social media consultations to work with brands to uncover how they're showing up online, identify core challenges, to establish goals for social media and create an action plan.
ALLAUR, is a creative agency that positions brands as culture makers through a variety of branding, digital marketing and event services. Founded in 2018, ALLAUR is a women-owned agency headquartered in Frederick, Maryland serving companies and individuals across the nation. For more information visit: allaurcreative.com.
