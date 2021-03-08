PITTSBURGH, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allegheny Health Network (AHN) announced today that Bill Johnjulio, MD, has been appointed AHN's chief population health officer.
Dr. Johnjulio, a longtime family medicine physician with AHN, presently chairs AHN's Primary Care Institute and is president of AHN's clinically integrated network (Physician Partners of Western Pennsylvania LLC). He will continue to serve in those positions.
As AHN's chief population health officer, Dr. Johnjulio will work with primary care practices, specialty practices, social service agencies and other external stakeholders to address barriers to care and develop more equitable, cost-effective ways to serve the many unique populations living in our region.
"Dr. Johnjulio has a deep background in chronic disease management, health education, and other tools and tactics used to assess and enhance quality of life across broad patient populations," said Donald Whiting, MD, AHN's chief medical officer. "He'll be an incredible champion for our patients and the many communities we serve."
Over the last decade, commercial health insurers and the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have placed an increased emphasis on population health management, asking that providers better coordinate and improve the health of large groups of patients. Increasingly, a provider's reimbursement payments are tied to their ability to identify at-risk patients, implement targeted care programs, prevent chronic disease and monitor health outcomes in real time.
The goal of these efforts is to improve overall health and minimize health care disparities across geographies and demographic groups, leading to better outcomes and reduced avoidable hospital admissions and emergency department visits. While population health management programs incorporate care and input from specialists, they are typically coordinated at the primary care level.
"At Highmark Health and AHN, we are committed to changing the way health care is organized and delivered," said Tony Farah, MD, Highmark Health's chief medical & clinical transformation officer. "One of our top priorities is to eliminate the fragmentation that exists in the healthcare system and reduce health disparities, ensuring that all patients receive exceptional care across our footprint. As an expert and leader in primary care, Dr. Johnjulio will help us achieve that, by bridging the gaps that exist between the hospital, the doctor's office, and the community."
Dr. Johnjulio joined AHN in 2010 and maintains a clinical practice with Forbes Family Medicine. He received his medical degree from the University of Iowa College of Medicine, and he completed his postgraduate training with a family medicine internship at the University of Rochester's Highland Hospital and a family medicine residency at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He also completed a faculty development fellowship at Duke University.
Dr. Johnjulio is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, and he is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the Society of Teachers of Family Medicine.
He has served on the board of directors of the Allegheny County Medical Society since 2013, and last year he served as the organization's president.
About the Allegheny Health Network
Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org), a Highmark Health company, is an integrated healthcare delivery system primarily serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The Network is composed of 13 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, multiple employed physician organizations, home and community-based health services, a research institute, and a group purchasing organization. The Network provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, trauma care, cardiovascular disease, organ transplantation, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes, autoimmune disease and more. AHN employs approximately 21,000 people, has more than 2,600 physicians on its medical staff and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
