CARMEL, Ind., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allegion U.S., a leading provider of security products and solutions, today announced the unveiling of its next generation reader controller – the Schlage RC. This new innovative device combines the power of the Pure IP™ access control technology pioneered by ISONAS with Schlage's intelligent hardware and credentials, delivering a comprehensive and cost-effective perimeter solution to customers. The benefits of having a panel and reader in a single enclosure not only eliminates the need for multiple devices, but creates a simplified architecture with ease-of-installation. Customers now have the power to leverage their existing infrastructure with this scalable and flexible solution.
The Schlage RC reader controller complements the broader Schlage ecosystem, including the Schlage NDE and LE wireless locks, for a complete interior and exterior solution. It is also compatible with Schlage credentials, including 125 kHz proximity, 13.56 MHz smart, 2.4 GHz mobile and NFC.
"We are excited to be able to offer a secure, comprehensive IP/PoE solution to customers that creates a simple install process and reduces overall costs of deploying an access control solution at their facility," states Mark Casey, director of national electronic sales at Allegion. "And since the new RC is designed to work in the same system as Schlage NDE and LE wireless locks, employees and staff members can also use their electronic credentials on offices, equipment rooms, storage closets and sensitive spaces."
The Schlage RC reader controller is the perfect hardware solution for perimeter applications where access control software is used to manage doors across single or multiple sites. It integrates easily with open Physical Access Control Software (PACS) systems. Allegion offers a complete portfolio of IP and mobile-enabled devices, as well as life safety and touchless hardware to customize electronic access control across a variety of popular applications and openings.
The Schlage RC reader controller opens the door to real-time access control by connecting directly to the IT network via a single PoE cable, which simplifies and creates a seamless installation. By eliminating the need to run separate power to the door, deployment time is significantly reduced. It provides connectivity that is secured using industry standard TLS 1.2 encryption and offers both a cohesive look and advanced feature set. There are three multi-technology reader-controller models available that allow for common mounting options, which include the RC11 mullion mount, RC15 single gang mount and RCK15 (a single gang mount with keypad).
Both Schlage and ISONAS are part of the Allegion family of brands. To learn more about the Schlage RC reader controller, click here.
