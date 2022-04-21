AllenComm is a recognized training development company industry leader and provider of custom eLearning solutions. AllenComm was recently recognized with a major industry award for excellence, and started the year with a successful first quarter.
SALT LAKE CITY, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AllenComm, a leader in innovative custom eLearning solutions, is pleased to announce a successful first quarter of 2022, which included having recently been named to the Training Industry list of 2022 Top Training Companies Learning Services.
"We are pleased to have been named within our industry as a Top Training Company and a leader in our field," AllenComm CEO Ron Zamir said. "This award validates the hard work and creativity of our world-class team and is made possible through the tremendous opportunities we've had to serve and collaborate with our clients. 2021 was a banner year for our company and we are proud to have onboarded industry leaders in the aviation, social media, financial and healthcare sectors."
AllenComm began the year as a training development industry leader, having achieved record-breaking growth in 2021, adding 20 new brands, and proudly developing learning solutions for major airlines and other global leaders to earn recognitions for award-winning collaborations.
Selection for the 2022 Top Training Companies Learning Services list was competitive. Companies were chosen for the list based on breadth and quality of learning services offered; industry visibility, innovation and impact in the learning services market; client representation; and business performance and growth.
Training Industry, Inc. Director of Corporate Research Tom Whelan confirmed that AllenComm was selected for its leadership and ability to effectively meet business objectives in an ever-changing market.
"The companies chosen ... offer strong and capable solutions to meet the needs of the market," said Whelan. "These providers represent innovative capabilities that provide their customers unique learning services that bolster their companies' L&D capacity and effectiveness."
The AllenComm portfolio of innovative work developed to create business transformation through learning, includes the following case studies for industry leaders such as BD, Delta Airlines, Kraft Heinz, and PNC.
In 2022, the AllenComm team continues to innovate and move forward with projects that create positive transformation as an effective change management initiative, building performance-based, measurement-driven solutions that scale for maximum impact.
If you would like to know more about any of the above information, please contact an AllenComm representative at info@allencomm.com.
About AllenComm
For 40 years, AllenComm has partnered with Fortune 500 companies to create and scale transformative learning solutions. Extensive instructional design experience, innovative learning technologies, and agency-level creative teams enable AllenComm to stand out in the learning landscape. Considered one of the top ten firms of its kind in the country, AllenComm wins over 40 awards year after year for their solutions. Partnering with AllenComm to supplement and support human capital management needs has helped customers reduce expenses, shorten onboarding periods, and raise the impact of sales and compliance efforts.
About Training Industry, Inc.
Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry's courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcase, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners.
Media Contact
Emma Hartsfield, AllenComm, 8017091920, info@allencomm.com
SOURCE AllenComm