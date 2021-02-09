LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ Alleva, a company dedicated to providing world-class software to the behavioral health industry, today announced a significant addition to its seed round of funding. The round is being led by Jonathan Ord in the wake of Alleva's more than 100% growth in 2020. The funding will be used to continue this upward growth trajectory.
Alleva provides operational, mission-critical EMR software to addiction treatment and behavioral health providers and facilities to help nurture patient recovery. The company's platform saves lives by streamlining the daily tasks of medical professionals, allowing them to spend more time tending to their patients. With a mission to "help the helpers," they provide state-of-the-art technology to clinics throughout the US. Last year, Alleva helped customers significantly improve their operational efficiency and compliance.
The seed round of funding will be used to develop new functionality for Alleva's users and scale its product and sales teams. Additionally, the company will continue to build new feature sets for the behavioral health space.
"Despite 2020 being a year of uncertainty, we grew over 100%, helping our helpers save lives," said Steven McCall, CEO of Alleva. "We want to take advantage of this growth and raise the money we need to provide our services and help people save lives."
Jonathan Ord, lead investor, said: "The Alleva team is tenacious and passionate about helping therapy clinics, who are run by wonderful individuals with a strong desire to help people in extreme pain. Alleva's mission combined with their strong growth metrics and case studies are the perfect combination for success. I am delighted to lead the round and be part of the Alleva family."
Ord, who founded DealerSocket 17 years ago, has been a private investor for over three years. Similar companies that have received funding from Ord include Filevine, GuideCX, Enerflo, Automotive Broadcasting Network and NeoGov.
To learn more about Alleva's EMR technology, visit helloalleva.com.
About Alleva
Alleva is dedicated to providing world-class software to the behavioral health industry that offers premium care to those who need it. Our product pushes the boundaries of technology to simplify and streamline the daily tasks of medical professionals. We have also created similar technology for patients, providing accessible tools and resources to help nurture recovery. Our team includes licensed therapists, industry professionals and experienced software developers who are passionate about helping the helpers.
