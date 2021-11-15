PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Abaqus, a leading Field Service Automation platform, announced today that its allGeo platform has seen rapid adoption by businesses for automating their field service workflows, helping transform their operations and payroll processing.
Field service companies are grappling with the complexity of their field service operations. When a business has hundreds or thousands of employees in the field needing regular dispatch of schedules & job instructions, live tracking of the employees' presence and time on the job, and seamless syncing of data with payroll and accounting systems for job costing - it becomes extremely challenging for businesses to manage their workflow. With the allGeo platform, businesses are able to automate and customize their field service workflows with no-code thus helping them lower costs, reduce the risk of human errors and boost productivity.
Recently, allGeo helped automate the workflow at CSTK-Velociti, an ADP customer. "We're the industry-leading, technology solutions provider. We have several hundred field technicians nationwide installing and maintaining equipment – and managing a large team like that became a real challenge," said Jim West, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Velociti Inc. "We also needed a solution that could seamlessly support our ADP payroll and HR software. We engaged allGeo through our ADP team, and they dug into our workflow and implemented a GPS-verified time & attendance and accountability solution that does more than we could have expected. Now we have a live map status view of our field technicians around the country and eliminated the hassle of paper travel logs. We're very pleased with allGeo."
allGeo allGeo worked with ADP to deploy an end to end time and attendance solution that introduced automation into many areas of their workflow:
- GPS & Geofence of thousands of customer sites.
- Automatic and manual travel logging with GPS history.
- Live map to view teams status & communicate with them at any given time
- Auto reminders for lunch breaks and job reminders .
- Event alerts to the team for issues such as phone not responding or an employee at a site for too long.
- Capability to edit time clock reports to fix errors.
- Providing payroll ready information that syncs with their ADP account. The payroll info can be based on varying rates based on shift, time spent within an employees home state vs an away state, added lunch breaks if they have worked for over 6+ hours etc.
- Log of hours spent at various job sites with tagged equipment use to further assist with job cost reporting
"The field service industry is at the cusp of a massive transformation that will change the way the industry does business. Today, businesses will need to make the most important decision they have ever made - adopt automation or stay with the status quo", said Shailendra Jain, CEO of Abaqus. "With our allGeo platform, we are enabling this transformation by helping field service businesses automate and customize many areas of their workflow spanning Operations and Payroll. Automation is helping these businesses step up productivity, lower costs and improve their profit margins". About allGeo: Abaqus, based in Silicon Valley, CA, is a leading provider of cloud-hosted, no-code field service automation platform that helps midsize businesses achieve field service excellence. The allGeo platform helps businesses customize and automate their field service workflows to better manage and optimize their operations and payroll. With allGeo, Field service businesses can significantly reduce payroll and operations costs while improving productivity and accountability. The allGeo platform hosts a suite of turnkey solutions that can be rapidly deployed in a wide range of industries e.g. Scheduling, Time Clock, Tracking & Monitoring, Mileage, Dispatch, Electronic Visit Verification, Lone Worker Safety, and Field Inspection using QR / mobile forms. Visit http://www.allgeo.com for more information.
Media Contact
John Cunningham, Abaqus Inc, 1 415-496-9436, support@abaq.us
SOURCE Abaqus Inc