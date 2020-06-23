DETROIT, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean enter reopening phases, Alliance Connection, a leader in influencer programs and promotional partnerships for the travel and tourism industry, has launched #ACTastemaker Influencer Initiatives and Activations to connect the world again through social media influencer activations, content collaborations, and innovative integrations.
"We designed these innovative influencer products and services to be socially responsible and provide the critical consumer connection and engagement that destinations need to effectively reach their valued audience in consideration of new obstacles facing the travel industry," said Melissa Mango, President and Founder of Alliance Connection. "These original programs will incorporate content collaborations that communicate re-opening initiatives and drive consumer engagement to fuel resort and destination sales and marketing funnels."
The #ACTastemaker Influencer Initiatives and Activations product and service offerings range from influencer stays that are curated by their followers, using social polls to vote for what they want to see, such as in "Where in the World", "Arrange My Adventure" and "Select My Stay", to unique collaborations where fans see their favorite influencers in a new way as they are taken out of the comfort zone of their own platform in "Creator Crossroads" and "RV There Yet?"- think the great American road trip.
Alliance Connection's #ACTastemaker program is a community of carefully curated influencers made up of content creators, celebrities, and lifestyle media brands that are ready and willing to re-introduce travel to their fans. Through these new #ACTastemaker Influencer Initiatives and Activations, Alliance Connection is leveraging its diverse portfolio and pairing influencers with clients to help lead the way in showcasing travel in cutting-edge ways that aren't your typical host-and-post campaigns.
Destinations and hotels can also showcase their diverse activities and guest experiences while appealing to multiple demographics and vacationing styles with, "One Stay, Three Ways", "Land & Sea: Come Away With Me" and "Build Your Own Bucket List".
As part of the entertainment product portfolio, Alliance Connection has recently launched AMPLIFIED a unique and compelling integration of music and tourism. By pairing a major label recording artist with highly-aligned social influencers, AMPLIFIED creates a powerful narrative around a destination- told through the lens of these authentic storytellers reaching their millions of collective followers and fans.
These new products add to a collection of various lifestyle media events, social summits, and guru getaways that Alliance Connection has produced in the past. Now, all of the influencer and travel activations are fully customizable and able to be scaled to meet business objectives during the varied reopening phases.
"Social media has never been more powerful. Given it's prevalence during the pandemic, it is imperative to remain creative and break through the ever-evolving landscape as consumer sentiment shifts with an increased desire for real-world experiences," added Mango. "Social content collaborations are a crucial part of recovery to successfully capture audiences."
The launch of #ACTastemaker Influencer Initiatives and Activations debuts on the heels of Alliance Connection sharing the COVID-19 Roadmap to Recovery for Travel & Tourism, which is available on its new blog, A Connected Community.
Learn more about Alliance Connection's #ACTastemaker program, the new Influencer initiatives and activations, along with other promotional partnership opportunities by visiting allianceconnection.com.
About Alliance Connection
For nearly a decade Alliance Connection has been successfully guiding marketers in the hospitality, entertainment, and retail industries through innovative marketing strategy, product development, and promotional initiatives. Alliance Connection has a proven track record of increasing profits, moving market share, and propelling business objectives forward with a simple but effective strategy to "connect, engage and close more business for our clients." The company's portfolio includes many of the nation's leading companies and travel partners, such as Sony Corporation of America, Nickelodeon, All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels, Melia Hotels & Resorts, Karisma Hotels & Resorts, Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma, Sandals & Beaches Resorts, CMT, Wheel of Fortune and more. For more information please visit: www.allianceconnection.com.
