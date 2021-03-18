ORANGE, Calif., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alliance of Channel Women, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of female channel leaders in technology, announced today at the ACWConnect Live! Virtual Member Event that Theresa Caragol, Founder and CEO of Achieve Unite, was selected as the group's first Big Impact Winner. Honorees are chosen quarterly by ACW from nominees submitted by the channel community who are Living the ACW Advocacy Pledge: Women Supporting Women.
The ACW Advocacy Pledge Program was started in 2020 by the ACW Advocacy Committee (now the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee) to encourage women to support other women. The full ACW Advocacy Pledge is "Behind Every Successful Woman is a Tribe of Successful Women Who Have Her Back."
ACW encourages women to go on record supporting the ACW Advocacy Pledge by signing its pledge page. In addition, the association is encouraging visitors to nominate women who are "living the pledge."
Caragol, the Big Impact Winner for Q1 2021, was nominated by Jasmina Muller, Vice President of Global Channel Partnerships at Everbridge. "I had an opportunity to grow in my career," said Muller. "[Theresa] was right there by my side the entire way, guiding me, supporting me, and giving me insight on what to expect as I grow." Read the full nomination.
Q1 Living the Pledge Nominees included:
- Phyllis Arthurs, Regional Sales Manager, Cox Communications
- Charla Bunton-Johnson, Global Director of Partner Marketing & Sales, Weka IO
- Khali Henderson, Senior Partner, BuzzTheory
- Erin Knese, Director of Channel Sales, Vivial Media
- Bita Milanian, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, Ribbon
- Heather Murray, Vice President, Tech Data
"Our members have expressed a need for advocacy from the community of women who continue to gain power, position and influence," said Margi Shaw, the creator of the ACW Pledge Program and COO at Nitel. "The ACW Advocacy Pledge reminds us of the incredible impact we have on each other and how our support for each other lifts us all."
For information about the ACW Pledge, visit: https://allianceofchannelwomen.org/acw-advocacy-pledge.
