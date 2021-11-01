LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alliance of Channel Women, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of female leaders in the technology channel, presented ACW Founder and Past President Nancy Ridge with its inaugural ACW Lifetime Achievement Award at a ceremony during the ACWConnect Live! Virtual Event, on November 1. Ridge was recognized for her tireless efforts in advocating for women in the technology channel.
Ridge, who is the Founder and President of Ridge Innovative, was instrumental in founding ACW. Noticing a deficit of women in the tech channel, particularly in leadership, ownership or revenue-generating roles, Ridge began conversations among female channel leaders about developing a community and resource for like-minded professionals. Soon after, in 2010, ACW was formed and became a not-for-profit organization. In the ensuing decade, ACW has become an established and respected organization dedicated to helping women in the channel succeed through education, mentoring and collaboration.
"Nancy is the epitome of leadership, as evidenced by her resolve to create a place like ACW to help others to be successful," said ACW President Amy Bailey, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Telarus. "ACW is honoring Nancy Ridge for her dedication to empowering women to be leaders and innovators in our industry, along with her extensive personal success in the channel. She is a trusted friend and colleague, and we are privileged to have her as a pillar of our organization."
Ridge draws from more than 20 years of success in the channel to help Ridge Innovative clients increase productivity and achieve their business outcomes through optimized technology. The company, which Ridge founded in 2019, also provides professional consulting and coaching for channel development and sales leadership. Previously, Ridge spent 14 years as Executive Vice President of Technology Source, where she built a partner program focused on helping agent partners take a strategic approach to grow their businesses.
About the Alliance of Channel Women
Founded in 2010, the Alliance of Channel Women is a not-for-profit organization of women in the indirect sales channel of the telecom and IT industry. The Alliance of Channel Women brings us together to empower and advance women's careers and leadership roles in the technology channel through education, community, advocacy and opportunities for personal growth. To learn more and to become a member, please visit http://www.allianceofchannelwomen.org.
Media Contact
Khali Henderson, BuzzTheory (for ACW), 480.999.5297, khenderson@buzztheory.com
SOURCE Alliance of Channel Women