ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alliance of Channel Women, a not-for-profit organization of women in the indirect sales channel of the telecom and IT industry, is looking for channel leaders to join its nine-member Board of Directors for the next two years, beginning in January 2022. Two seats are open for the 2022-23 ACW Board of Directors.
"We're looking for leaders who are enthusiastic about helping women advance their careers in the tech channel through education, community and advocacy," said ACW Vice President Cassie Jeppson, Director of North America Channel Programs, Lenovo. "ACW is an all-volunteer group and our board is vital to setting the direction for the organization. Being a board member is a rewarding way to have an immediate impact for channel women."
Interested candidates, who are ACW members in good standing, are invited to apply no later than November 19, 2021. To apply, visit https://allianceofchannelwomen.org/boardapp2022.
Qualified nominees will be placed on a ballot and sent to a vote of the membership. Elected candidates will be notified in December 2021.
Questions may be directed to board@allianceofchannelwomen.org.
About the Alliance of Channel Women
Founded in 2010, the Alliance of Channel Women is a not-for-profit organization of women in the indirect sales channel of the telecom and IT industry. ACW brings us together to empower and advance women's careers and leadership roles in the technology channel through education, community, advocacy and opportunities for personal growth. To learn more and to become a member, please visit http://www.allianceofchannelwomen.org.
Media Contact
Khali Henderson, BuzzTheory for Alliance of Channel Women, 480.999.5297, khenderson@buzztheory.com
SOURCE Alliance of Channel Women