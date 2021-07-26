ORANGE, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Alliance of Channel Women, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of female channel leaders in technology, announced today a call for nominations for the 2021 ACW LEAD Awards, an initiative that recognizes exceptional women in the channel. The organization is accepting nominations for the ACW LEAD Award now through August 27, 2021.
In its fifth year, the ACW LEAD Award is presented annually to celebrate women who are courageous, creative, collaborative, connected and confident in advancing channel careers. It also seeks to inspire other channel women to follow their lead.
Winners of the award will be honored at a ceremony during the Alliance of Channel Women ACWConnect Live! Networking Event, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., November 1, during Channel Partners Conference & Expo 2021. (NOTE: Nominees must be present to win the award.)
"ACW created the LEAD Awards to honor women in the channel who are stand-out leaders," said Michelle Kadlacek, Chair of the ACW Awards Committee and Vice President, Enterprise Partner Program for Spectrum Enterprise. "In the past four years, we've recognized more than a dozen women of various experience – from business owners and channel chiefs to channel managers and partner support executives. They all have one thing in common – a willingness to step up and lead. We're looking forward to discovering more exceptional channel leaders in 2021."
Nominations will be accepted through August 27, 2021, via an online application at https://allianceofchannelwomen.org/2021-lead-award-nomination-form. Nominations may come from third parties or candidates themselves. All applicants will be required to demonstrate leadership and innovation in the channel as well as support, advocacy and mentorship of women in the channel.
Winners will be selected from among the nominees by a vote of the ACW Board of Directors and Awards Committee.
About the Alliance of Channel Women
Founded in 2010, the Alliance of Channel Women is a not-for-profit organization of women in the indirect sales channel of the telecom and IT industry. The Alliance of Channel Women brings us together to empower and advance women's careers and leadership roles in the technology channel through education, community, advocacy and opportunities for personal growth. To learn more and to become a member, please visit http://www.allianceofchannelwomen.org.
