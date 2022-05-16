Alliant Cybersecurity announced that it has partnered with Securonix, Inc., a leader in Next-Gen SIEM and XDR. This partnership furthers Alliant Cybersecurity's goal of delivering unmatched service to its clients by providing access to Securonix as part of their technology stack which powers Blue Sentinel, Alliant Cybersecurity's best-in-class Security Operations Center which focuses on providing managed detection and response services across the globe.
HOUSTON, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alliant Cybersecurity announced that it has partnered with Securonix, Inc., a leader in Next-Gen SIEM and XDR. This partnership furthers Alliant Cybersecurity's goal of delivering unmatched service to its clients by providing access to Securonix as part of their technology stack which powers Blue Sentinel, Alliant Cybersecurity's best-in-class Security Operations Center which focuses on providing managed detection and response services across the globe.
Alliant Cybersecurity focuses on custom cyber solutions that provide the maximum amount of protection for its clients' individualized needs. A majority of cybercrime is targeted at small and medium-sized businesses. Very few of these businesses have the resources or expertise to build security teams like Fortune 500 organizations leaving them helpless to effectively defend their businesses. That is why Alliant Cybersecurity provides a fully staffed and managed Security Operations Center, known as Blue Sentinel, delivering effective response at scale to the mid-market. Given that Securonix provides the leading SaaS-based, multi-tenant security analytics, operations and response platform that delivers complete visibility, advanced detection and response, and unlimited scalability, it was natural to partner with them to expand the Blue Sentinel security stack, complimenting Alliant Cybersecurity's Advisory, Compliance, Penetration Testing, and Forensic practices.
"Securonix is committed to developing innovative solutions that identify and respond to advanced security threats while meeting the needs of scalability, cloud readiness, and operational efficiency," said David Wagner, Vice President, Global MSSPs and Systems Integrators, Securonix. "In addition to serving the world's largest enterprises, we know that small and medium-sized businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy. We are committed to serving these organizations through partnerships with leading managed service providers like Alliant Cybersecurity and are thrilled to work alongside this steadfast team."
"Manhard Consulting has been a Blue Sentinel customer for more than a year now. We get tremendous peace of mind from the Alliant Cybersecurity team. We rely on them to secure our environment 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They are an invaluable partner for our cybersecurity program and we look forward to even stronger service through the Securonix partnership," Brian Fischer at Manhard Consulting.
"Alliant Cybersecurity is constantly looking for the best-in-class products and services for our clients. We know the unique challenges of SMBs and take pride in assessing each client's needs and then providing tools and services specifically for them. Cybersecurity challenges are constantly changing and evolving and we know that partnering with Securonix allows us to be ahead of trends and actively engaged in fighting threats for our clients 24/7," Rizwan Virani, CEO Alliant Cybersecurity.
The new platform will further Alliant Cybersecurity's goal to provide best-in-class Managed Vulnerability Detection and Response services to its clients. Roll out to existing clients is underway and new clients will be onboarded in May. For questions or a demo, visit http://www.alliantcybersecurity.com.
Alliant Cybersecurity, an alliantgroup company, is committed to providing world-class digital protection to middle market businesses and professional services firms. As season veterans with decades of industry experience, the company's leadership team is recognized as thought leaders within areas of cybersecurity, professional services and legislation. Led by former Deloitte Vice Chairman Frank Tirelli, former U.S. Congressman Rick Lazio and long-time technology and operations executive Rizwan Virani, the company provides tailored solutions to the middle market, offering peace of mind for the clients and customers they serve.
