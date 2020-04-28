HOUSTON, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This is the second year alliantgroup has partnered with the Houston Independent School District to sponsor the Elementary Science Teacher Award and we are thrilled to announce this year's winner, Kirk Coppes from Ashford Elementary! This award was created to reward local teachers who are increasing student achievement and engagement through innovative lesson plans that emphasize the importance and intrigue of science. It's just one of the many educational initiatives that alliantgroup is involved in as part of its continuing efforts to promote the importance of STEM education.
Each finalist was chosen based on the innovative teaching methods they are using to get their students engaged and interested in the field of science. The finalists were chosen by HISD based on the applicant's implementation of a uniquely innovative lesson plan that effectively immerses their students in STEM fields. One finalist was chosen from each of the six Houston ISD regions.
"I can't tell you how amazing it is to see the things these wonderful teachers are doing to get their students not just interested in science, but excited for science," alliantgroup CEO Dhaval Jadav said. "These teachers really stand out because they're not happy just following the same old lesson plan. They're thinking outside the box and we need to keep encouraging these innovators any way we can."
These teachers will all be recognized not only with the cash prizes, but also media spots to highlight their commendable work.
The grand prize winner of the alliantgroup Houston ISD Elementary Science Teacher Award was selected during a virtual interview meeting with all the finalists and four judges. The judge's panel included alliantgroup Strategic Advisory Board Member and former Congressman representing Washington state Rick White, XFL's Houston Roughnecks President Brian Cooper, Ebony Wiley with the Rice Center for Engineering Leadership and Dr. Franklin Allaire, Assistant Professor of Science Education, Urban Education Faculty at the University of Houston Downtown.
The five finalists will receive a cash award of $1,300 as well as $500 for their classrooms. The grand prize winner, Mr. Coppes, will receive a cash prize of $3,500 as well as $500 to make his classroom even more exciting!
The other five amazing finalists were:
- Gretchen Campbell – Southmayd Elementary School
- Henrietta Dixon – Hartsfield Elementary School
- Shawn Flores – Bruce Elementary School
- Yolanda Guzman – Smith Elementary School
- Kassandra Rios – Marshall Elementary School
alliantgroup is a management consulting company with a mission to strengthen American businesses through reinvestment in innovation and job growth. We educate businesses, the industry groups that serve them and the accounting firms that advise them on federal and state credits and incentives that are legislated by our government to keep the U.S. competitive in the global landscape. We are proud to have helped over 16,000 businesses claim more than $8 billion in credits and incentives. alliantgroup is headquartered in Houston, Texas with additional offices located in Austin, Boston, Chicago, Indianapolis, New York, Irvine, Sacramento, Washington, D.C.; and Bristol and London in the U.K. For more information, visit alliantgroup and engage with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.