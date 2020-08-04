HOD HASHARON, Israel, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for communication service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited second quarter 2020 financial results.
Highlights of the Second Quarter
- Second quarter revenues were $32.8 million, up 23% year-over-year;
- Non-GAAP gross margin increased to 70.7%, up from 69.8% in the second quarter of 2019;
- GAAP gross margin increased to 70.0%, up from 68.7% in the second quarter of 2019;
- Non-GAAP net loss of $2.4 million and GAAP net loss $3.6 million; Net loss includes a $1.5 million doubtful debt expense from a system integrator in Latin America experiencing financial difficulties;
- Since the May 2020 first quarter earnings call, two recurring security revenue expansion deals were signed with existing customers
Financial Outlook
- Management reiterates its prior-issued guidance, with expectations for full year 2020 revenues to be between $135 - $140 million, representing accelerated double-digit growth over those of 2019. In addition, management expects that third quarter revenue will exceed those reported for the second quarter of 2020;
- Management continues to expect to be profitable in the fourth quarter this year;
- Management continues to expect to close additional Recurring Security Revenue deals in 2020 and reiterates that the MAR* (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) of new deals expected to be signed in 2020 should exceed $140 million.
Management Comment
Erez Antebi, President & CEO of Allot, commented: "We are very pleased with our performance in the second quarter. We grew revenues 23% year-over-year, while improving gross margins and continuing our advance to profitability."
Continued Mr. Antebi, "COVID-19 continues to present Allot with both challenges and opportunities. While it is taking longer to close deals and the absence of travel is challenging business development activities, we are continuing to work towards meeting our goals and are on track to achieving our original 2020 plan. I believe that in the long-term, the growing need for successful connectivity and the increased amount of threats consumers face on the internet, will further increase demand for Allot's solutions."
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Summary
Total revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $32.8 million, an increase of 23% compared to $26.6 million in the second quarter of 2019.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2020 was $23.0 million (gross margin of 70.0%), compared with $18.3 million (gross margin of 68.7%) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a 26% improvement.
Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2020 was $23.2 million (gross margin of 70.7%), a 25% improvement compared with $18.5 million (gross margin of 69.8%) in the second quarter of 2019.
Net loss on a GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2020 was $3.6 million, or $0.10 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $1.5 million, or $0.04 per basic share, in the second quarter of 2019.
Non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $2.4 million, or $0.07 per basic share, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $2.1 million, or $0.06 per basic share, in the second quarter of 2019.
It is noted that the operating expenses for the second quarter of 2020 include a doubtful debt expense of $1.5 million.
Cash and investments as of June 30, 2020 totaled $109.2 million, compared with $110.7 million, as of March 31, 2020.
Conference Call & Webcast
About Allot
Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 23 million subscribers in Europe.
Allot. See. Control. Secure.
For more information, visit www.allot.com
*MAR (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) was estimated by Allot upon transaction signature and constitutes an approximation of the theoretical annual revenues Allot would receive if 100% of the customer's subscribers, as estimated by Allot, signed up for the service.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment, exchange rate differences related to revaluation of assets and liabilities denominated in non-dollar currencies and other acquisition-related expenses.
These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; court approval of the Company's proposed share buy-back program; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
TABLE - 1
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues
$ 32,790
$ 26,554
$ 62,079
$ 51,896
Cost of revenues
9,838
8,301
17,448
15,594
Gross profit
22,952
18,253
44,631
36,302
Operating expenses:
Research and development costs, net
10,396
7,633
19,095
14,807
Sales and marketing
11,780
11,209
23,302
22,686
General and administrative
4,554
923
7,595
3,628
Total operating expenses
26,730
19,765
49,992
41,121
Operating loss
(3,778)
(1,512)
(5,361)
(4,819)
Financial and other income, net
717
571
868
1,103
Loss before income tax expenses
(3,061)
(941)
(4,493)
(3,716)
Tax expenses
553
592
781
1,150
Net Loss
(3,614)
(1,533)
(5,274)
(4,866)
Basic net loss per share
$ (0.10)
$ (0.04)
$ (0.15)
$ (0.14)
₪ -
Diluted net loss per share
$ (0.10)
$ (0.04)
$ (0.15)
$ (0.14)
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing basic net loss per share
34,917,617
34,213,724
34,771,624
34,099,428
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing diluted net loss per share
34,917,617
34,213,724
34,771,624
34,099,428
TABLE - 2
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
GAAP cost of revenues
$ 9,838
$ 8,301
$ 17,448
$ 15,594
Share-based compensation (1)
(86)
(61)
(153)
(121)
Amortization of intangible assets (2)
(152)
(232)
(304)
(464)
Non-GAAP cost of revenues
$ 9,600
$ 8,008
$ 16,991
$ 15,009
GAAP gross profit
$ 22,952
$ 18,253
$ 44,631
$ 36,302
Gross profit adjustments
238
293
457
585
Non-GAAP gross profit
$ 23,190
$ 18,546
$ 45,088
$ 36,887
GAAP operating expenses
$ 26,730
$ 19,765
$ 49,992
$ 41,121
Share-based compensation (1)
(1,146)
(782)
(2,003)
(1,467)
Amortization of intangible assets (2)
-
(189)
-
(377)
Income (Expenses) related to M&A activities (3)
(137)
1,832
(34)
1,537
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$ 25,447
$ 20,626
$ 47,955
$ 40,814
GAAP financial and other income
$ 717
$ 571
$ 868
$ 1,103
Exchange rate differences*
(316)
(31)
(98)
(33)
Non-GAAP Financial and other income
$ 401
$ 540
$ 770
$ 1,070
GAAP taxes on income
$ 553
$ 592
$ 781
$ 1,150
Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded
(15)
(17)
(75)
(33)
Non-GAAP taxes on income
$ 538
$ 575
$ 706
$ 1,117
GAAP Net Loss
$ (3,614)
$ (1,533)
$ (5,274)
$ (4,866)
Share-based compensation (1)
1,232
843
2,156
1,588
Amortization of intangible assets (2)
152
421
304
841
Income (Expenses) related to M&A activities (3)
137
(1,832)
34
(1,537)
Exchange rate differences
(316)
(31)
(98)
(33)
Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded
15
17
75
33
Non-GAAP Net Loss
$ (2,394)
$ (2,115)
$ (2,803)
$ (3,974)
GAAP Loss per share (diluted)
$ (0.10)
$ (0.04)
$ (0.15)
$ (0.14)
Share-based compensation
0.04
0.02
0.06
0.05
Amortization of intangible assets
0.00
0.02
0.01
0.02
Expenses (Income) related to M&A activities
0.00
(0.06)
0.00
(0.05)
Exchange rate differences
(0.01)
(0.00)
(0.00)
(0.00)
Non-GAAP Net loss per share (diluted)
$ (0.07)
$ (0.06)
$ (0.08)
$ (0.12)
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing GAAP diluted net loss per share
34,917,617
34,213,724
34,771,624
34,099,428
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share
34,917,617
34,213,724
34,771,624
34,099,428
* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets
and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.
TABLE - 2 cont.
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(1) Share-based compensation:
Cost of revenues
$ 86
$ 61
$ 153
$ 121
Research and development costs, net
361
214
603
383
Sales and marketing
533
327
911
610
General and administrative
252
241
489
474
$ 1,232
$ 843
$ 2,156
$ 1,588
(2) Amortization of intangible assets
Cost of revenues
$ 152
$ 232
$ 304
$ 464
Sales and marketing
-
189
-
377
$ 152
$ 421
$ 304
$ 841
(3) Expenses (Income) related to M&A activities
General and administrative
$ -
$ (1,947)
$ -
$ (1,947)
Research and development costs, net
$ 137
$ 115
34
410
$ 137
$ (1,832)
$ 34
$ (1,537)
TABLE - 3
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 30,542
$ 16,930
Short-term bank deposits
15,000
5,557
Restricted deposit
23,154
23,183
Available-for-sale marketable securities
40,038
61,012
Trade receivables, net
21,524
29,008
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
8,128
6,528
Inventories
17,266
10,668
Total current assets
155,652
152,886
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
Restricted deposit
440
10,913
Severance pay fund
390
387
Operating lease right-of-use assets
5,740
6,368
Deferred taxes
413
517
Other assets
767
926
Total long-term assets
7,750
19,111
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
10,146
8,135
GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
34,732
35,037
Total assets
$ 208,280
$ 215,169
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables
$ 7,476
$ 11,676
Deferred revenues
31,387
36,360
Short-term operating lease liabilities
3,111
3,151
Other payables and accrued expenses
22,605
22,255
Total current liabilities
64,579
73,442
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Deferred revenues
8,778
5,262
Long-term operating lease liabilities
3,065
3,820
Accrued severance pay
797
794
Total long-term liabilities
12,640
9,876
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
131,061
131,851
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 208,280
$ 215,169
TABLE - 4
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net Loss
$ (3,614)
$ (1,533)
$ (5,274)
$ (4,866)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation
897
617
1,685
1,233
Stock-based compensation related to options granted to employees
1,232
843
2,156
1,588
Amortization of intangible assets
152
421
304
841
Increase (Decrease) in accrued severance pay, net
(1)
15
-
(50)
Decrease (Increase) in other assets
(1)
(344)
159
(277)
Decrease in accrued interest and amortization of premium on marketable securities
57
164
228
241
Changes in operating leases, net
544
588
(167)
382
Decrease in trade receivables
1,616
6,823
7,484
4,230
Decrease (Increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses
(518)
773
(919)
(374)
Decrease (Increase) in inventories
(2,113)
1,676
(6,598)
(234)
Decrease (Increase) in long-term deferred taxes, net
20
(149)
104
(182)
Decrease in trade payables
(6,468)
(3,769)
(4,200)
(1,212)
Increase (Decrease) in employees and payroll accruals
1,024
517
(301)
1,540
Increase (Decrease) in deferred revenues
4,169
1,915
(1,457)
1,323
Increase (Decrease) in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities
2,235
(7,923)
517
(6,030)
-
-
-
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(769)
634
(6,279)
(1,847)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposit
9,002
42
10,502
(41)
Redemption of (Investment in) short-term deposits
(14,200)
933
(9,443)
4,919
Purchase of property and equipment
(2,345)
(748)
(3,696)
(1,477)
Investment in available-for sale marketable securities
-
(13,020)
(375)
(24,604)
Proceeds from redemption or sale of available-for sale marketable securities
8,523
12,190
21,446
23,569
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
980
(603)
18,434
2,366
Cash flows from financing activities:
Exercise of employee stock options
837
56
1,457
662
Net cash provided by financing activities
837
56
1,457
662
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
1,048
87
13,612
1,181
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
29,494
17,430
16,930
16,336
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
$ 30,542
$ 17,517
$ 30,542
$ 17,517