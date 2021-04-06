WHITEFISH, Mont., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neuro-ID, the pioneer of Behavior-as-a-Service, today announced a strategic integration partnership with Alloy, a leading identity decisioning platform used to detect fraud for banks and financial institutions.
"This partnership marks another significant step in our mission of unlocking the world's behavioral data," said Jack Alton, CEO of Neuro-ID. "The integration into Alloy's API reduces client-side dev efforts to nearly zero, giving banks and financial institutions easy access to the actionable insight they need to optimize digital customer experience and detect sophisticated 1st & 3rd party fraud."
When digital customers tap, type and swipe during an interaction, the answers they provide are only part of determining their true intent. How they arrived at those answers, which reflects their state of mind, can be even more revealing as to whether they are a genuine customer or a fraudster. Neuro-ID's Human Analytics™ unlock deep insight into both the intent and experience of every digital user, providing a new source of data for fraud teams to detect risk and for CX teams to remove friction from legitimate customers.
"Our partnership with Neuro-ID gives our clients a compelling new source of behavioral data to improve their identity decision workflows in the Alloy platform," says Tommy Nicholas, CEO of Alloy. "Our mutual clients will now be able to use real-time behavior insights to create a safe and seamless digital experience, increasing new account openings without sacrificing the customer experience or the organization's exposure to risk."
About Neuro-ID
Neuro-ID is a next generation Behavior-as-a Service (BaaS) platform. Our mission is to UNLOCK the world's behavioral data. This empowers our clients to build meaningful, lasting relationships with their digital customers. Neuro-ID captures behavioral data in real-time from any device, in any language. This data is then translated into actionable insight that our clients need to reduce fraud while improving customer experience.
For more information, visit neuro-id.com
About Alloy
Alloy is the command center for identity that covers all your compliance and fraud-fighting needs. Our dynamic platform connects you to more than 85 data sources to help you verify identities and monitor transactions - giving you a holistic view of each customer from the day they onboard and throughout their life with your organization. From automatic decisions and fewer manual reviews to smooth onboarding, Alloy is how smart banks and fintech companies take a closer look at the whole picture. Visit http://www.alloy.co for more information.
Media Contact
Bill Cox, Experience Communications, +1 (208) 863-6302, bill@experiencecom.com
Don Bush, Neuro-ID, 406.552.0745, Don.Bush@neuro-id.com
SOURCE Neuro-ID