Since its inception in 2019, Alloy has focused on providing integration software to brands, helping them connect their increasingly fragmented ecommerce tools and leverage data across their dozens of marketing and logistics apps.
NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alloy, the integration and automation platform, announced today its new product, Alloy Embedded. After quietly rolling out this white-labeled version of its existing platform for SaaS companies, Alloy Embedded brings the company one step closer to its vision of creating a world where ecommerce brands and technology never have to think about building integrations—with Alloy at the center, powering all connections.
The ecommerce industry is loaded with software providers; the Shopify app store has over 6,000 apps alone. But there's a lack of connectivity between many of these tools, rendering them useless to ecommerce brands that need to have a fully connected tech stack.
Alloy Embedded is a white-labeled integration solution that enables software companies to fast track their integration roadmap and provide native integration experiences. It's powered by the same robust infrastructure that supports the thousands of brands on Alloy Automation. "Besides selling this software to brands, we can expedite a connected future by providing our integration infrastructure to the software apps being used by those brands," said Alloy's CEO and Co-Founder Sara Du. "Those software apps can use what we've already built so they never have to hire dedicated integration teams and spend months at a time on a single integration."
The idea for Alloy Embedded originated from Alloy's large partner community. After learning that partners were using Alloy's automation software (the B2C product) to power their own integrations, the team realized they could help SaaS companies by creating a B2B offering.
"I have to give credit to our partners. They were the ones who recognized that building integrations was distracting them from building their core product, and turned to us as the solution. Alloy Embedded is going to make everyone's lives easier and will bring us closer to the vision we started with. If we do this right, nobody (except the Alloy team) will ever have to think about integrations," said Du.
Time is precious and speed is essential for software companies to stay ahead of competitors—that's why Alloy Embedded is a powerful solution today. Here are the key features businesses can expect to unlock by using it:
- Reduced integration development time: Alloy has a full suite of integrations (with hundreds more coming by the end of the year). Businesses using Embedded get access to each one, including Stripe, Netsuite, Shopify, BigCommerce, Xero, and more. These integrations are helping SaaS companies save over 90% more time and money.
- No code for non-technical teams: Anyone at a SaaS company can use Embedded to set up integrations and use-cases for their merchants. Once the Alloy Embedded software development kit is implemented with a company's code, the primary way of releasing integrations is through a no-code tool.
- Seamless native integration experience: Your merchants can access all Embedded integrations right from their existing apps page to seamlessly authenticate and connect the apps they use every day.
According to Alloy's CTO and Co-Founder Gregg Mojica, "Alloy Embedded is a truly native integration experience with extensive customizability features. We've built world-class partnerships with hundreds of apps and our knowledge of the ecommerce space is second to none. By buying Alloy Embedded, our customers get access to hundreds of ecommerce integrations and our killer engineering team."
While Embedded is targeting B2B software companies, this new feature doesn't compete with Alloy's core automation product. Instead, the tools work in tandem. Why? Even with native integrations—whether custom-built or through Alloy Embedded—there will always be a need for automating workflows in a way that native integrations can't support. Because of this, the Alloy team will continue to expand on its core offering, too.
There are already several businesses using Alloy Embedded to power integrations today, including the influencer marketing platform, Aspire. "If we're slower at deploying integrations, we're driving less revenue for our customers and we're making less money too. The core takeaway is speed," said Anand Kishore, Founder and CEO of Aspire. "On the backend, Alloy has basically saved us two years of time to get to this point."
Alloy Embedded is now ready and available for ecommerce software businesses. But, Du and Mojica are still working toward a grander vision: a future where the default state of the web allows all apps to be able to communicate.
"Alloy Automation, Alloy Embedded, and the other products we're rolling out in the future—they all serve a singular purpose. Alloy exists to eliminate the question of whether apps can connect to each other. Much like how the Internet gave a common medium for computers to communicate through, we also need a connectivity layer for the thousands of apps that now exist in the cloud," said Du.
Currently, Alloy has almost 200 ecommerce integrations, and the team expects this to double in the next year. According to Mojica, "In our increasingly interconnected world, ensuring apps can talk to one another is a must. Engineering teams have to focus on building integrations one way or another. Either they can use something like Alloy Embedded (and not have to worry about API maintenance and infrastructure), or build their own system in-house, which distracts from their core business."
To learn more about Alloy Embedded, visit: https://runalloy.com/embedded
Media Contact
Sara Du, Alloy Automation, 1 6502604841, contact@runalloy.com
SOURCE Alloy Automation