HANGZHOU, China, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 24, 2020, ALLPCB, an electronic industry Internet platform, completed the Round A Financing of nearly 100 million Chinese yuan, which is led by Vision Capital and followed by Galaxy Venture Capital, while Holding Capital continued to serve as the financing consultant.
In September 2019, ALLPCB obtained the Pre-A Round of Financing of 30 million Chinese yuan from Galaxy Venture Capital. Only half year later, ALLPCB has won the preference of investors again by virtue of its strength. It's indicated that in spite of the severe economic situation in 2020 caused by nCoV-19, high-quality electronic industry internet platform enterprises can still get the favor of capital.
Mr. Chen Hongliang, a partner of Vision Capital, said that in the context of the nationwide new infrastructure and industrial adjustment (industrial belt relocation, etc.), there is bound to be a huge increase in Chinese PCB industry, which will bring structural opportunities.
Multi-module Wuji IOCT System playing as the central brain, ALLPCB has integrated the front-end orders, highly automated engineering processing in the middle and back-end digital factory, forming an efficient industrial chain for the PCB industry. The path of chain makes the scattered personalized needs and the complete supply chain fit together perfectly.
ALLPCB's efficient integrated solution is a new fulcrum for the PCB industry, which can greatly expand the boundaries of supply chain capacity and enhance response speed. Vision Capital is very optimistic about the new breakthroughs brought by ALLPCB team in the future.
About the purpose of financing funds, Mr. Zhou Bangbing, CEO of ALLPCB, claimed that they would be used in three parts, namely R&D, supply chain and marketing.
The to-be manufacturing industry is tending to be regional ecogenization, achieving scale-up after division of labor. The model of "flexible platform & rigid factory" can realize ultra-rapid delivery to fully meet personalized needs. Through building the collaborative manufacturing platform, ALLPCB has broken the information island status of the electronic manufacturing industry and deeply integrated industry resources. ALLPCB always aims to become "Foxconn" that serves small- and medium-sized companies.
ALLPCB is committed to creating an electronic information industry collaborative manufacturing service ecosystem, focusing on serving manufacturing enterprises of consumer electronics, communication equipment, industrial control, instrumentation, intelligent hardware, Internet of things, industry 4.0 and other fields, providing them one-stop service, including professional PCB customization, SMT, component procurement, etc.
Soon, 10,000 collaborative manufacturing plants will be integrated to provide good, fast, and cost-effective service for more than 100,000 OEM and ODM electronic enterprises.
This financing means a new start that the community of the electronics industry led by ALLPCB is already on the path.
About ALLPCB:
ALLPCB is an ultrafast PCB super factory as well as an Internet-based manufacturing company, committed to building an electronic collaborative manufacturing service platform. It offers professional one-stop service, including PCB prototype, PCB Assembly and components sourcing. Since founding, ALLPCB has reconstructed the traditional PCB industry by data-driven technology.
For more information, please contact:
Email: service@allpcb.com
Website: https://www.allpcb.com/