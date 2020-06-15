HANGZHOU, China, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 26, 2020, Mr. Zhao Xikai, director of the Hangzhou Science and Technology Bureau, and Liu Ying, secretary of the District Party Committee, visited ALLPCB Hangzhou headquarters.
Chairman Mr. Zhou Bangbing introduced them to the ALLPCB collaborative manufacturing service ecosystem for the electronic information industry and elaborated on the latest progress of intelligent manufacturing in 2020. ALLPCB Wuji Data Center is the priority of this visit.
The big data center has always been the cornerstone of ALLPCB development. The data comes from every aspect of operation and production, and is applied to specific business scenarios in a targeted manner. This is the driving force for ALLPCB. Furthermore, it is the premise of intelligent manufacturing.
In order to help the customers obtain deeper understanding of the digital operation and production of ALLPCB, "ALLPCB Customer Salon - Factory Station" kicked off on May 23. 22 customer representatives from across China gathered in Hangzhou, accompanied by marketing directors and supply chain manager, to visit four locations: Hangzhou headquarters, the PCB factory, the SMT factory, and the component storage center in Anhui province.
In the PCB factory, directors of the production department and the engineering department led the customers to visit the PCB production workshop and explained manufacturing process to them, combining theory and on-site practical operation to deepen their understanding of process.
In the afternoon, a group of people arrived at the ALLPCB component storage center.
ALLPCB component platform went online in November 2019 and owns a modern intelligent storage and logistics center covering 5,000 square meters. Since the platform was launched, ALLPCB has truly achieved One-Stop PCBA Service, its business containing PCB prototypes, small batches, component stores, component smart distribution, and double-sided SMT service (Direct Insert Wave Soldering and BGA, etc.).
Afterwards, at the SMT factory, director Mr. Qin introduced the plant distribution, technological process as well as capability to the customers, and led them to visit the SMT workshop.
In May 2020, the brand-new SMT factory was officially put into operation in Jiangxi province, dedicating itself to SMT ultra-fast prototypes. It's equipped with class 100,000 clean workshop of 3,000 square meters, planning 10 high-speed production lines, and 4 have been completed, every line adopting German imported ASM Siemens high-speed full automatic placement machine.
ALLPCB has always been actively responding to intelligent manufacturing, and will go all out to build and upgrade a collaborative manufacturing platform for the electronics industry to help Chinese digital upgrading of manufacturing.
About ALLPCB:
ALLPCB is an ultrafast PCB super factory as well as an Internet-based manufacturing company, committed to building an electronic collaborative manufacturing service platform. It offers professional one-stop service, including PCB prototype, PCB Assembly and components sourcing. Since founding, ALLPCB has reconstructed the traditional PCB industry by data-driven technology.
For more information, please contact:
Email: service@allpcb.com
Website: https://www.allpcb.com/