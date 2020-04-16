NEW YORK, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllSocial is a new social media platform that provides its users unprecedented connectivity with one another. With 100% reach on every post and a commitment to never selling user data, AllSocial is a safe and engaging place.
The problem faced today with current social media platforms is that social posts often reach less than 5 percent of friends and followers. Likewise, most users don't realize they're only seeing a fraction of the posts from the people and pages they follow. AllSocial is committed to putting the power and control back into the hands of users without algorithms limiting the reach of content. AllSocial does not filter or elevate content based on any particular ideology or interest, empowering all users to get the maximum reach for all posts and shared content.
In an effort to provide hope and help for these challenging times, AllSocial and its user community have created a destination on its platform complete with daily news updates, uplifting stories, in-home workouts, tips for projects with the kids and more.
In addition to more effectively connecting with one another, users are able to access geographically sorted live news feeds to see current and local health related information. The company is offering uplifting content on its Hope and Help pages as well, designed to bring levity and comfort for these challenging times. Finally, when users create a profile on AllSocial and follow on one of its Hope and Help pages, a donation will be made on each user's behalf to various charities providing food based assistance.
A unique capability of the AllSocial platform is how it easily accommodates the posting of content from a user's various social media accounts. This allows AllSocial to act as a social media hub, further enhancing the AllSocial created connections between users.
Currently, over 1.6 million users have joined AllSocial. AllSocial does not use an algorithm to determine what users see or how followers of a particular page might see the chosen content. Instead, AllSocial breaks the mold and does the exact opposite, giving content power and control back to users by delivering posts to 100% of followers.
The platform is already helping users better their lives as they discover and enjoy a wide spectrum of news, content and communities. Personal profiles showcase people and their lives while categorical pages cover a potpourri of topics including Hope and Help, Diet and Fitness, Home, Garden, Lifestyle, Entertainment, Sports, Food, Pets, Crafts and more.
At a time when the world is separated 6-ft apart, AllSocial is providing intimate virtual connections, offering hope and help to people in an important way.
"AllSocial is solving an ever increasing need to eliminate the frustration of flooded feeds filled with content that users are not interested in viewing. While focusing on the user, AllSocial is committed to providing the content people actually want to see," said Logan Kimball, Chief Communications Officer for AllSocial. "Over the past year, we've solicited a vast array of feedback. We've built our platform based on this input and our user experience is all the better for it. Given our new normal, people are longing for real connectivity. AllSocial is stepping right into that void and making a real difference."
AllSocial is putting the "social" back into "social network" with more and more people joining the platform every day. The latest version of its mobile app is available in the app stores for both iOS and Android devices. AllSocial can also be accessed via the web. Users can download the free app and sign up for an account with their email or phone number or visit the web at www.allsocial.com.
About AllSocial
AllSocial is a social media network that puts the user first. The platform creates an experience that allows for discovery of exciting stories, the creation of meaningful connections and the consistent sharing of content that matters. With a mission of connecting your world on your terms, AllSocial creates an open, safe and secure community. With its capabilities for delivering 100% of all posts to page followers, AllSocial fulfills the Internet's original promise of truly connecting people. AllSocial is available via desktop or app from the Apple or Google Play store, for more information please visit www.allsocial.com.