NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllSocial, a brand new social media network created with the user foremost in mind, today announces the release of its first-ever exclusive series starring New York Times bestselling author and former star of The Bachelor, Colton Underwood. Colton will be hosting an eight episode series called, Coffee with Colton, which can be found exclusively on AllSocial's platform.
Coffee with Colton features interviews with fellow celebrities including Sadie Robertson (Duck Dynasty), Drew Scott (Property Brothers), Kalen Allen (The Ellen Show), Chris Jericho (AEW, Fozzy), Jeff Newton (founder of Americano Mondays), and girlfriend, Cassie Randolph.
"I am thrilled to partner with AllSocial to bring great entertainment to its users. With this series, I have captured unique stories that I hope viewers all over the world will enjoy and find something they can connect to as well," says Underwood. "Along with hosting my new video series, anyone who follows my page on AllSocial, a donation will be made to food banks and charities to help those who are suffering during this time."
In addition to providing entertainment for AllSocial's users, AllSocial is continuing its Hope and Health fundraising efforts and raising money for food banks and COVID-19 charities across the country. For every user that follows Colton Underwood's page, AllSocial will make a donation in support.
AllSocial recently made its official public debut with over 1.6 million users, which allows consumers to easily create, publish, and share content across social networks without an algorithm. AllSocial leverages the power of the user and their creativity, offering a unique platform full of endless possibilities.
"We're thrilled to continue to celebrate the launch of AllSocial by partnering with Colton Underwood for our first ever all-exclusive content series," said Logan Kimball, Chief Communications Officer at AllSocial. "He is going to play a vital role in bringing awareness and furthering our mission to drive hope and health across the country during this challenging time."
For more information about AllSocial and Coffee with Colton, please visit www.allsocial.com.
About AllSocial
AllSocial is a social media network that puts the user first. The platform creates an experience that allows for discovery of exciting stories, the creation of meaningful connections and the consistent sharing of content that matters. With a mission of connecting your world on your terms, AllSocial creates an open, safe and secure community. With its capabilities for delivering 100% of all posts to page followers, AllSocial fulfills the Internet's original promise of truly connecting people. AllSocial is available via desktop or app from the Apple or Google Play store, for more information please visit www.allsocial.com.