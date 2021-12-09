NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In collaboration with The International Practice Management Association (IPMA), ALM Intelligence is pleased to announce the release of the results of its annual Compensation Survey for Paralegals, Practice Support Professionals, and Managers. The report, which contains detailed salary and benefits data arranged in an easy-to-understand format, is a valuable tool for law firms and legal departments looking to attract, motivate and retain top talent.
Highlights from this year's report include:
- Paralegal Managers earned an average annual bonus of $16,872, while Paralegal Directors earned an average annual bonus of $33,655.
- Paralegals billed 1,370 hours on average at an average rate of $300 per hour.
- The average billing rate for Paralegals is highest in the Pacific region at $347 per hour and lowest in the East South Central region at $188 per hour.
- The average base compensation for Litigation Support/Technology/eDiscovery Directors and Managers is $98 per hour.
"Through our partnership with IPMA, we produce this industry-leading report that enables law firms and legal departments to benchmark their compensation packages, said Michelle Matroni, Sr. Research Manager and Legal Rankings Lead, ALM Intelligence. It helps ensure they are attracting & retaining the best support staff possible."
The data in this report is from a survey conducted from mid-June to late September 2021. A total of 71 organizations responded, encompassing a total of 5,101 positions. The report is the essential guide to compensation for paralegals and other practice support professionals.
To purchase the report, visit: ALM/IPMA Annual Compensation Survey for Paralegals, Practice Support Professionals, and Managers.
About ALM Intelligence
ALM Intelligence provides proprietary data, analysis, tools, and knowledge that empower our clients to succeed. The product suite and vast data repository arm professionals with the critical business information required to make the most impactful and informed decisions possible. The exhaustive data repository and product functionality enable professionals to combat competitive challenges head-on with the confidence to remain ahead of the field. The depth of ALM Intelligence's expertise across the benefits, insurance, consulting, and legal industries provide a broad spectrum of actionable intelligence to facilitate and execute strategy. Visit https://www.alm.com/intelligence for more information.
About ALM
ALM, an information and intelligence company, provides customers with critical news, data, analysis, marketing solutions, and events to successfully manage the business of law. ALM serves a community of over 6 million business professionals seeking to discover, connect, and compete in highly complex industries. Please visit http://www.alm.com for more information, and visit http://www.alm.com/events/ to learn about our upcoming events. Please follow us on Twitter at @ALMMedia.
Media Contact
Eliza Sawyer, ALM, 513-482-1492, esawyer@alm.com
SOURCE ALM