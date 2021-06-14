NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ALM Intelligence is excited to announce the launch of the redesigned Legal Compass. Geared specifically to the legal industry, Legal Compass combines ALM's industry-defining law firm performance metrics with talent, diversity, geographical, and law school-specific market intelligence. Legal Compass features unique modeling, benchmarking, and advanced search tools, enabling professionals to leverage the data in various powerful methods.
The refreshed design of Legal Compass aligns with the updated Law.com design, which is all part of the broader Law.com Pro development. The new layout enhances the primary search screen for law firms, lawyers, and legal departments to seamlessly integrate advanced search capabilities. The updated user interface enables users to easily incorporate multi-year growth tending for key financial, staffing, and diversity metrics.
"Over the past three years, we've added powerful search, trending, and modeling components to Legal Compass," said Patrick Fuller, Vice President and General Manager of ALM Intelligence. "With this new design, we've improved the user experience by incorporating advanced functionality into the traditional workflow."
The new design also features pre-filtered suggested searches, creating one-click queries for law firm and lawyer searches. In addition, Legal Compass will feature one-click search queries from Law.com Pro Executive Briefings.
An additional feature is a collection of quick tips and tricks videos, initially produced and curated by the ALM Intelligence team. Over the next few months, law firm, legal department, and service provider clients will join the ALM team to share unique methods for leveraging Legal Compass.
"We took the suggestions from our clients to improve the platform so users can get more out of Legal Compass," said Shawn Harlan, Director of Sales, ALM Media. "Now clients can quickly extract critical data to help them make strategic business decisions."
