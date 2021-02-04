PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alma Student Information System (SIS) is proud to announce the release of the Navigator to its award-winning, comprehensive K-12 platform. Navigator is the industry's first in-app SIS implementation guide, providing step-by-step onboarding instructions, project management, and progress transparency for K-12 learning communities. Using Navigator, schools and districts will dramatically reduce the migration headaches and setup time previously required to switch their SIS. With years of experience migrating thousands of users, Alma has proudly honed the migration process. Utilizing Navigator, migration has further been de-risked making a smooth transition safe for all districts and schools so that improved and protected data quality is even more accessible for all users within K-12 learning environments.
Alma's Navigator offers exceptional project management that leads users through the configuration and data migration process from beginning to end. Schools and districts can set-up project plans to assign tasks (such as setting up the GPA scales, class schedules, or LMS integrations) to various team members. Users with proper permissions can track the status of everyone's tasks and the Navigator Dashboard displays detailed progress by school and for each subcategory.
Alma is excited to grant users an even easier-to-use and more transparent online workflow experience for transitions big, small and anywhere in between. Those new to Alma will discover they do not need to coordinate schedules with teams of onboarding specialists or 3rd party consultants to make a switch from their old SIS. Navigator transforms the potentially chaotic endeavor into an orderly set of tasks accompanied by clear instructions, with timing based on the needs of the school or district – not the SIS. Dashboards provide visibility into progress toward completion and help ensure that schools and districts are ready to launch on their selected go-live date.
"We are excited to unveil this new product that gives control over set-up to schools and districts of all sizes. Alma's Navigator tool helps demystify the transition process and deepens users' understanding of what it takes to onboard a new SIS," says Kevin Flynn, Product Manager. "Users at all levels, from front office admin to the Superintendent, can see exactly how their team is progressing."
Now the onboarding and overall day-to-day SIS experience is even better with more users switching to Alma than ever before. Navigator exemplifies change management best practices for enterprise solutions, including progress transparency – so users of all levels can view progress towards completion. K-12 learning communities can now feel confident in their abilities to set up a new SIS at their own pace. With more users switching to Alma than ever before, the setup and day-to-day engagement experience is more advanced, aimed at building the greatest generation of teachers and students.
"With Alma's Navigator, we're really increasing transparency and efficiency in the setup process, " said Andrew Herman, CEO and Founder of Alma. "If schools and districts learned anything in 2020, it's that technology demands on educators are greater than ever before. We are creating trailblazing tools like Navigator to guide schools and districts through transitioning technology. It's why we say 'together, we change the game.'"
Alma builds critical SIS tooling that significantly improves school operations and empowers educators to foster better student outcomes – so we can create the greatest generation of educators, so that they can create the greatest generation of students. Alma provides a flexible, scalable solution that can work for any district or school, and any budget. To learn more about Alma and its features visit http://www.GetAlma.com or contact info@GetAlma.com.
