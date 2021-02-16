PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alogent Celebrates the Addition of 25 New Clients in 2020
Alogent signs new banks and credit unions across its full product suite
Alogent (http://www.alogent.com, @AlogentCorp), a global software leader delivering end-to-end enterprise payment processing, digital banking, content and information management, loan origination, and data analytics solutions, announced today it signed 25 new clients last year, extending its footprint within the banking and credit union market.
"The uncertainty of 2020 posed challenges for many financial institutions - some looked to play catch-up on digital, remote, and self-service capabilities to engage users from outside the branch, while others looked to increase their automation to reduce manual efforts," said Dede Wakefield, Alogent's CEO. "After the year's volatility, we're especially proud to welcome 25 new financial institutions to the Alogent family."
Trusted by more than 2,400 financial institutions in North America and the United Kingdom, Alogent's product suites focus on the user journey and the accessibility of data across the enterprise to drive personalized and meaningful engagements, ensuring banks and credit unions remain competitive regardless of when, or through which channel, account holders choose to bank.
"Alogent approaches product development and delivery by ensuring its solutions are built to scale with configurable capabilities and show a fast ROI – attributes that have proven especially important during the pandemic," said Jason Schwabline, Alogent's Chief Strategy Officer. "Our consultative approach from discovery to go-live ensures clients meet KPIs and requirements unique to their institution."
Alogent's approach extends throughout the entire transaction ecosystem, including capturing and digitizing transaction data from checks and documents, automating related workflows, and removing manual processes, ensuring data is actionable for business intelligence.
