PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alogent (@AlogentCorp), a global software leader in end-to-end payment processing, content and information management, and digital banking solutions, announced today Cyprus Credit Union has replaced its legacy payment platforms with Alogent's solutions for teller, ATM/ITM, mobile deposit, and its payment Hub and Archive for end-to-end check processing. Seamlessly integrated, new real-time fraud mitigation and duplicate detection modules address risk at the point of capture, increasing efficiencies and enabling employees to focus on member-facing services by reducing time-consuming and error-prone manual efforts.
"Our team was looking to modernize our payment solutions and enhance our self-service capabilities to better address member demands, as well as do a core banking system replacement in parallel to ensure success well into the future," said Todd Adamson, Cyprus Credit Union President and CEO. "We were extremely pleased with the smooth integration, collaboration between all solution providers, and the go-live plan, deploying on-time and within budget."
Alogent's payment suite of solutions address both in-branch and self-service channels with a consistent, streamlined, and personalized user experience to ensure member satisfaction regardless of the channel of transaction. On the back end, revitalized payment workflows speed automation from point of capture to the sending of an X9 file, ensuring accurate and timely processing for the financial institution.
"Alogent is pleased to welcome Cyprus Credit Union to the Alogent Family," said Dede Wakefield, Alogent's CEO. "Blending in-person solutions with self-service capabilities is vital for the long-term success of an institution, and we're thrilled to partner with Cyprus on their next phase of payments processing and solution modernization."
As the longest serving credit union in Utah, Cyprus Credit Union was founded in 1928 and currently has more than $1.5 billion assets and more than 125K members. Its full-service reach is extended around the country through its extensive ATM footprint, as well as its shared branching network.
About Alogent
Alogent provides proven, end-to-end payment processing, content and information management, digital banking, loan origination and data analytics software solutions to financial institutions, including over 2,400 credit unions, community and regional banks, and some of the largest national and international institutions. Our unique approach spans the entire transaction ecosystem: digitizing transaction data, automating workflows, making enterprise data actionable, and boosting user engagement with AI and predictive analytics. Versatile, scalable, and user-friendly, Alogent's solutions are stable and enable our clients to consistently exceed their productivity, financial, and customer experience goals. Learn more about Alogent at http://www.alogent.com.
Media Inquiries
Alogent: Wendi Klein, VP Marketing & Communications, pr@alogent.com, +1-678-966-0844
Cyprus Credit Union: Karen Seo, VP of Public Relations, karen.seo@cypruscu.com
Media Contact
Wendi Klein, Alogent, 678-966-0844, pr@alogent.com
SOURCE Alogent