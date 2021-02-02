PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alogent (http://www.alogent.com, @AlogentCorp), a global banking and financial software leader serving banks and credit unions in the U.S. and abroad, today announced the newest enterprise-release of AWARE, a cross-channel data aggregation and reporting platform. By breaking down internal data silos that have traditionally hindered information sharing between lines of business and an institution-wide view into products and services, user journeys, feature adoptions, and risk mitigation, AWARE is proven to deliver actionable business intelligence at community institutions and Tier 1 banks, increasing account holder engagement and the ability to leverage personalization more effectively.
"AWARE brings an institution's data together in a powerful and visual data intelligence platform that applies predictive analytics, deep search capabilities and machine learning," said Jason Schwabline, Alogent's Chief Strategy Officer. "Deployed with institutions of varying sizes, AWARE scales to ensure an organization's data is effectively leveraged as its greatest asset."
Permission-based and configurable, all data from in-branch and remote channels is presented in a consolidated dashboard, inclusive of trends results and real-time transaction activity. Banks and credit unions achieve a single view across all points of presentment tailored to roles and personas, facilitating data-driven decisions at all levels.
"AWARE benefits multiple departments and internal processes by doing the 'heavy data lifting' for its users," said Dede Wakefield, Alogent's CEO. "Being able to quickly gain insights and make decisions on a holistic level has maximized employee efficiencies and granted a strategic advantage for our clients."
Flexible to integrate with external transaction streams as well as the entire Alogent suite of solutions, AWARE drives powerful decisions and personalized services across digital banking, loan origination, payment processing and data management platforms.
About Alogent
Alogent provides proven, end-to-end payment processing, content management, digital banking and loan origination technologies to financial institutions, currently including over 2,400 credit unions, community and regional banks, and some of the largest national and international institutions. Our solutions are versatile, scalable, user-friendly, and exceptionally stable. Because of our relentless focus on innovation, our clients consistently exceed their productivity, financial, and customer experience goals. Learn more about Alogent at http://www.alogent.com.
