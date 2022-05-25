Alogent released a new version of its enterprise content and information management suite. FASTdocs 7.0 is a web-based, browser and device agnostic platform with a new and more intuitive UX, enhanced automaton, and faster access to data from any device across the institution.
PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alogent (@AlogentCorp), a leading software developer of end-to-end solutions for financial institutions, announced the availability of FASTdocs 7.0, the latest version of its enterprise content and information management (ECM / EIM) suite. Today's release allows banks and credit unions even more flexibility over their information management strategy, making it faster and easier to access data from any device through its fully web-based hosted platform, and browser and operating system agnostic architecture. Paired with a new and more intuitive user experience, inclusive of sleek new displays, views, and less 'clicks,' FASTdocs 7.0 powers an institution's digital information hub.
"FASTdocs was built for the unique needs of the financial services industry, and today's release spotlights our commitment to innovation and R&D within the market," said Jason Schwabline, Alogent's Chief Strategy Officer. "We're proud to provide banks and credit unions with the latest process automation techniques, ensuring streamlined access to information for quicker and more informed decisions, and increased customer and member services."
Proven to drive digital transformation through paperless workflows in both full- and self-service environments, FASTdocs enables employees and account holders access to exchange documents and information securely at their convenience through remote and digital banking channels.
"FASTdocs 7.0's new features and architecture complement its existing core capabilities like automatic data recognition and intelligent workflows," said Cameron Marks, Director of Product Management, Process Automation. "This combination of best-in-breed functionality ensures enhanced flexibility, scalability, and the proven power to simplify complex business processes."
Alogent's full suite of software solutions, including check and payment processing, content and information management, and online, mobile and digital banking, power the entire transaction ecosystem of a bank or credit union with a consistent user experience and seamless access to enterprise data across all channels.
Learn more about FASTdocs at https://www.alogent.com/process-automation/fastdocs.
About Alogent
Alogent provides proven, end-to-end payment processing, content and information management, digital banking, and data analytics software solutions to financial institutions, including over 2,400 credit unions, community and regional banks, and some of the largest national and international institutions. Our unique approach spans the entire transaction ecosystem: digitizing transaction data, automating workflows, making enterprise data actionable, and boosting user engagement with AI and predictive analytics. Versatile, scalable, and user-friendly, Alogent's solutions are stable and enable our clients to consistently exceed their productivity, financial, and customer experience goals. Learn more about Alogent at http://www.alogent.com.
