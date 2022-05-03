High-performing supply chain executive works to close industry talent gap by advocating opportunity and success for women in workforce
FREMONT, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Holly Tran, Director of Account Management at ALOM, a global leader in supply chain management, was bestowed the 2022 STEP Ahead Award by the Manufacturing Institute (MI) for inspired leadership and lifetime achievement advancing supply chain industry service levels. Tran received this coveted national honor at the STEP Ahead Awards gala event on April 28 at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C.
The STEP Ahead Awards recognize women in science, technology, engineering, and production careers for their contributions and impact within the manufacturing industry and their communities. It is part of the STEP Women's Initiative, a national marquee program to close the gender gap in manufacturing.
In being presented this award, Tran joins ALOM CEO Hannah Kain (2015), Vice President of Supply Chain Strategy Lisa Dolan (2016), and Vice President of Client Success Fiona Lowbridge (2020), as a Step Ahead Award recipient.
"Holly Tran leads the front-line Account Management team responsible for assuring flawless performance of every ALOM client supply chain program around the world," Kain says. "She brings innovative thinking, advanced problem solving, and skilled leadership to support and expand her team through a period of exciting growth for ALOM. She is an engaged mentor who develops the skills and expands career opportunities of her staff, which is 80 percent comprised of women professionals."
Kain adds: "For 25 years, ALOM has built its culture on the foundational values of inclusion, diversity, and service-level innovation. Holly exemplifies the best of all we represent to bring success to our staff and our clients. We are extraordinarily proud of her!"
Women comprise 57 percent of ALOM's national workforce. This compares to less than one third in the manufacturing industry, according to MI.
The manufacturing talent gap is the result of fewer workers joining the industry to replace retiring veterans. MI suggests that companies seeking to find qualified workers can close the gap by 50 percent simply by bringing 10 percent more women into the industry.
Kain's vision for ALOM has long been to drive growth and attract top talent by supporting a diverse and inclusive values-based culture as a competitive differentiator. This cultural focus helped ALOM expand its North America operational capacity by 43 percent and grow its workforce by 70 percent in 2021.
"During the nine years since Holly joined ALOM, she has continually personified our culture and ALOM's position as an Employer of Choice," Lowbridge says. "Holly demonstrates the proficiency, engagement, and community-minded focus that we value as a company. Moreover, her leadership of a global team that plans and orchestrates successful, technology-driven client production and fulfillment programs embodies the STEP Women's Initiative."
Notably, Tran helped develop a real-time, data-driven business intelligence visibility system that has enabled ALOM and its clients to stay ahead of the supply chain challenges and shortages throughout the pandemic.
Aligning with ALOM's values, she implemented a peer-to-peer mentoring program that increased departmental staff promotions by 52 percent and reduced turnover by 40 percent.
Due to Tran's committed advocacy, every ALOM client program undergoes a sustainability audit to reduce environmental impact. She also actively engages other employees in ALOM's year-end volunteer food and toy drives.
"I am incredibly proud to recognize these 130 women who have made tremendous contributions and impact within the manufacturing industry and their communities. As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the STEP Ahead Awards, we celebrate an industry that has continually been propelled through innovation, creativity and problem solving—the very attributes we honor for these leaders," said MI President Carolyn Lee.
Launched in 2012, the STEP Women's Initiative consists of the STEP Ahead Awards and professional leadership development program as well as regional STEP Forward events throughout the year. The initiative works to foster a 21st-century manufacturing workforce by elevating and inspiring women in the manufacturing industry through recognition, research, and leadership, as well as by motivating alumnae to pay it forward by mentoring the next generation.
About The Manufacturing Institute
The MI grows and supports the manufacturing industry's skilled workers for the advancement of modern manufacturing. The MI's diverse initiatives support all workers in America, including women, veterans, and students, through skills training programs, community building and the advancement of their career in manufacturing. As the workforce development and education partner of the NAM, the MI is a trusted adviser to manufacturers, equipping them with resources necessary to solve the industry's toughest challenges. For more information on the MI, please visit http://www.themanufacturinginstitute.org.
About ALOM
ALOM is a global supply chain management services and solutions provider serving as a partner to its Fortune 100 clients in the technology, automotive, medical/life sciences, and other regulated industries. Headquartered in Fremont, CA, its expert team of strategists, technology engineers, and supply chain specialists operate globally from 19 locations. ALOM manages the physical supply chain from procurement, inventory management, contract assembly, digital media and print, as well as omnichannel fulfillment. ALOM also manages the digital supply chain with e-commerce solutions, visibility tools, digital delivery tools, data management, and strong back-end systems, as well as the financial supply chain. ALOM is proud to deliver its clients' products and services impeccably, enrich the end-user experience, and uphold their brand reputations. http://www.alom.com
