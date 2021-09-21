FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ALOM, a global leader in supply chain management, is proud to announce that two of its senior executives, Fiona Lowbridge, VP of Client Success, and Tami Strickland, Director of Sales – Key Accounts, have been honored with the Women in Supply Chain Award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive.
The Women in Supply Chain Award recognizes female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for industry achievement and innovation across all levels of supply chain performance.
During a year of unprecedented, pandemic-driven supply chain disruption and uncertainty, both Lowbridge and Strickland set themselves apart by implementing innovative strategies to mitigate complex supply and freight challenges to launch new, and expand established, global supply chain programs.
"Fiona Lowbridge and Tami Strickland are extraordinary industry experts who stand out at the very top tier of supply chain talent," said ALOM President and CEO Hannah Kain. "Tami collaborates with prospective and new client stakeholders to plan and onboard complex programs. Fiona ensures all client operational supply chain goals are achieved. At a time when the supply chain industry is experiencing a talent crisis, it is a valuable asset to ALOM and our clients to possess such exceptional staff experts. Both Tami and Fiona serve as excellent role models for the success women can attain in supply chain."
Lowbridge leads the teams delivering on ALOM's collaborative service model supported by advanced data management tools that monitor order status across ALOM's global supply base. The ALOM supply base team, known for innovative and inclusive strategies, and its client success team, recognized for its proactive, performance-driven approach, are benefiting from Lowbridge's multi-decade experience and leadership.
Strickland's expertise focuses on understanding complex program delivery objectives and bringing together ALOM technology, operations, quality and supply base teams to plan and present innovative new solutions and delivery strategies on a global scale. She brings 28 years of supply chain operational and planning experience to her role successfully serving the medical, technology and utility industries.
Supporting Diversity Among Employees and Suppliers
Lowbridge and Strickland exemplify ALOM's leadership in demonstrated diversity across the supply chain industry, where women now make up 41% of the supply chain workforce, up from 39% in 2020, according to Gartner. ALOM exceeds those averages, with 50% of its senior management comprised of women, as well as 61% of its workforce.
"Supply chain is an industry where women can flourish professionally," Strickland said. "While other industries are still struggling to achieve wage parity, supply chain has already closed the gender pay gap."
Through Strickland's engagement with national and regional diversity organizations, she demonstrates ALOM's commitment for increased economic opportunities for minority-owned businesses and equality in the workplace for all individuals regardless of gender, ethnicity, lifestyle, and physical ability. Her advocacy for sourcing and utilizing diverse / minority-owned businesses as Tier 2 and Tier 3 suppliers has driven ALOM's diverse supplier spend to reach over 35% in 2020.
Lowbridge has been honored for her industry leadership as a 2020 SDCE Supply Chain Pro to Know, for career industry impact as a 2020 National Association of Manufacturing Step Ahead Award recipient, and as part of ALOM's senior management team awarded the 2021 Gold Stevie American Business Award as the Top Management Team of The Year for rapidly onboarding essential medical production and fulfillment programs in response to COVID-19.
Lowbridge is also a member of "How Women Lead," a San Francisco Bay Area organization promoting the growth of women representation on corporate board of directors, and "How Women Lead Alpha Girls" program focused on transforming Silicon Valley investment in Women's Entrepreneurship.
"These women are just absolutely amazing in so many ways," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "They've re-tooled, re-innovated and revamped how the world sees the supply chain and logistics industry. They've paved the way for future female supply chain leaders to become a part of an industry that matters. Because women in the supply chain matter."
Go to http://www.sdcexec.com to view the full list of 2021 Women in Supply Chain winners.
